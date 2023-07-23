The One Person Who Could Have Ended Jane Fonda's Acting Career

Jane Fonda's marriage to Ted Turner almost made her cut her acting career short. Throughout her 85 years of life, Fonda has appeared in almost 100 films and TV shows. Her most popular titles include the sexy sci-fi classic "Barbarella," her comedy collaboration with Dolly Parton and Lily Tomlin "9 to 5," and her two Oscar-winning roles, "Coming Home" and "Klute."

By the time the mid-00s rolled in, Fonda was in her early 60s. And while most people would have been planning to wrap up their careers, Fonda was returning from a 15-year-acting break. Since then, Fonda, who's worth $200 million, has appeared in nearly two dozen more roles, including "Monster In Law," "Georgia Rule," and "80 For Brady."

Aside from her 2014 AFI Lifetime Achievement Award, this century hasn't garnered Fonda quite as many plaques and statues as her first swing in Hollywood, but that has had little impact on her legacy, which also includes her admirable philanthropic efforts and interest in social justice. And while she never walked away from her charitable endeavors, Fonda – who has three ex-husbands – almost quit acting because of her marriage to her third husband, Ted Turner.