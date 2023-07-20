The Sad Reason Insider Says Joe Manganiello And Sofia Vergara's Marriage Fell Apart

Joe Manganiello's dedication to remaining sober may have formed a wedge between him and Sofia Vergara, who actively indulges in alcohol, according to the Daily Mail. "Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage," the source shared. "He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her. He did not think that he was going to change her but he also didn't think about the implications this could have on their marriage."

An insider also suggested that Vergara "could not have been more supportive" of Manganiello's efforts. But ultimately, her encouragement was undercut by her decision to openly drink around him. As addiction specialist nurse Katrina Patersen told the Daily Mail, "That sort of stress and pressure will eventually build up and start affecting other areas of your daily life." She also noted that "sobriety is something that you need to work at every day of your life." Patersen continued, "'If she is drinking in front of him (which she did and flaunted on her IG) or if she kept alcohol in the house, that is a problem ... She was dangling a carrot in front of him. The only difference is that this carrot can destroy everything that he has and everything that he loves about his life."

In 2013, Manganiello shared with HuffPost how detrimental drinking had been to his life. "My life was ruined," said the star. "I was homeless, careless and broke with no career, so yes, it was worth it [to get sober]."