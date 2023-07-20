The Sad Reason Insider Says Joe Manganiello And Sofia Vergara's Marriage Fell Apart
It's been a sad summer for love. On July 17, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello released a statement about dissolving their seven-year marriage, per Page Six. Fans who hoped the couple would get over their personal hurdles won't like how their relationship has unraveled because Manganiello has officially filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, celeb attorney Laura Wasser filed the papers, which have revealed more details about their broken home, including the existence of a prenuptial agreement, on July 19. The outlet also doubted Vergara's will to challenge it.
According to People, children were at the center of the childless couple's stress. "He really wanted to have a baby with her and she wasn't interested and it caused a rift," shared a source. A different insider revealed that Vergara and Manganiello were incompatible in lesser ways as well. They said the spouses "differ immensely in style and what they like to do, although during the marriage, each tried to put the other's interests ahead of their own to make it work." However, Manganiello's decision to prioritize his sobriety might've been the primary impetus behind their split.
Joe Manganiello might have chosen his sobriety over his marriage
Joe Manganiello's dedication to remaining sober may have formed a wedge between him and Sofia Vergara, who actively indulges in alcohol, according to the Daily Mail. "Of course the fact that Sofia is not sober had an impact on their marriage," the source shared. "He was warned about this when he started dating her and again before marrying her. He did not think that he was going to change her but he also didn't think about the implications this could have on their marriage."
An insider also suggested that Vergara "could not have been more supportive" of Manganiello's efforts. But ultimately, her encouragement was undercut by her decision to openly drink around him. As addiction specialist nurse Katrina Patersen told the Daily Mail, "That sort of stress and pressure will eventually build up and start affecting other areas of your daily life." She also noted that "sobriety is something that you need to work at every day of your life." Patersen continued, "'If she is drinking in front of him (which she did and flaunted on her IG) or if she kept alcohol in the house, that is a problem ... She was dangling a carrot in front of him. The only difference is that this carrot can destroy everything that he has and everything that he loves about his life."
In 2013, Manganiello shared with HuffPost how detrimental drinking had been to his life. "My life was ruined," said the star. "I was homeless, careless and broke with no career, so yes, it was worth it [to get sober]."
Sources say the spouses were 'living separate lives'
Due to Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's demanding lives, it seems the couple may have drifted apart. A source claimed to Entertainment Tonight that they "have been living separate lives" amid the split.
"[Vergara and Manganiello] have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," the source told the publication. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."
The "Magic Mike's Last Dance" actor has also been busy with his upcoming projects, including the film "The Kill Room," which he's set to star in alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Maya Hawke.
Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara will each keep their earned assets
Sadly, the prenuptial agreement Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello signed before they tied the knot in 2015 is coming in handy. When the couple was preparing for their big day, the "Modern Family" actor revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" (via E! News) that there was zero pushback from either party when the topic of a prenup was broached. "[Manganiello] said, 'Do whatever you want. I'll sign whatever you want,'" Vergara recalled. While both actors are successful in their own right, Vergara has that sweet network television residual money from the popular ABC sitcom, inflating her current net worth to an estimated $180 million.
According to court documents obtained by People, Vergara and Manganiello's personal assets from before, during, and after their marriage were separated, as in accordance with their prenup. The divorce filing stated this included income, "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects," and the "additional separate property assets and obligations of each party."