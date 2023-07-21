What's The Real Meaning Of Love Like This By Zayn? Here's What We Think

After several years with no new music, Zayn Malik finally released his single, "Love Like This," on July 21, 2023. Just one burning question: What's the song about?

The One Direction alum hasn't released any solo, original tracks since his album "Nobody is Listening" came out in 2021. Granted, he never fell off the map altogether. As Billboard pointed out, during the time between then and "Love Like This," he worked alongside Ingrid Michaelson for the pandemic-inspired "To Begin Again." He also covered Jimi Hendrix' "Angel" in 2022 — a move that saw the late rockstar's estate tell Billboard that they were thrilled to see him "enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi's genius."

Collaborative projects aside, however, it's safe to say he's been excited to make a return to solo work. As he revealed in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I'm still nervous now, 'cause it's been a few years [since] I've been on stage, but I have this energy, too, like, I feel like I have something to give, and I want to get on stage and be there again and feel that." Understandably, his fans have been just as eager to hear his newest release. Within four hours of the music video's release on YouTube, it had received over 600,000 views. Our question remains: What's the real meaning behind the track?