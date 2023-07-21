What's The Real Meaning Of Love Like This By Zayn? Here's What We Think
After several years with no new music, Zayn Malik finally released his single, "Love Like This," on July 21, 2023. Just one burning question: What's the song about?
The One Direction alum hasn't released any solo, original tracks since his album "Nobody is Listening" came out in 2021. Granted, he never fell off the map altogether. As Billboard pointed out, during the time between then and "Love Like This," he worked alongside Ingrid Michaelson for the pandemic-inspired "To Begin Again." He also covered Jimi Hendrix' "Angel" in 2022 — a move that saw the late rockstar's estate tell Billboard that they were thrilled to see him "enlighten a new generation of listeners about Jimi's genius."
Collaborative projects aside, however, it's safe to say he's been excited to make a return to solo work. As he revealed in an episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I'm still nervous now, 'cause it's been a few years [since] I've been on stage, but I have this energy, too, like, I feel like I have something to give, and I want to get on stage and be there again and feel that." Understandably, his fans have been just as eager to hear his newest release. Within four hours of the music video's release on YouTube, it had received over 600,000 views. Our question remains: What's the real meaning behind the track?
It's about falling deep for someone
There are no two ways about it: The "Love Like This" described in Zayn Malik's first single from 2023 is a deep one.
From the get-go, the lyrics hint at some serious loyalty between Zayn and his love interest. "I love it when you show, when you show, when you show that you got my back / If they ever try to roll, try to roll, try to roll on your name I black," he sings in the opening two lines. The chorus then goes on to speak about falling deeper and putting his heart on the line more than he'd normally do, with the lyrics, "I guess that's love like this / Usually I never wanna jump like this / But I think I wanna dump my chips 'cause / I cannot go back."
As for who exactly Malik is referring to in the song, at the time of writing, he's kept that particular detail close to his chest. In fact, in his "Call Her Daddy" interview, he seemed to glaze over the question completely, pointing out instead that he'd been working on an album and describing the single as "just a summer jam." However, there's no doubt that it is about someone special. After all, as he explained of his newest work in the interview, "It's got some, like, more, narrative going on, like real life experiences and stuff." Talk about keeping fans on the edge of their seats!
... but he hasn't confirmed any romances, post-Gigi Hadid
Unfortunately for anyone hoping to determine just who "Love Like This" is about, it seems like this is a piece of intel Zayn Malik will be sharing on his own terms.
Since his dramatic split from ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid back in 2021, he hasn't been in any serious relationships. Well, not public ones, anyway. Even rumors of him and Selena Gomez going on a date (and seeming cozy while doing so) early on in 2023 came crashing down in June when the "Wizards of Waverly Place" alum unfollowed him on Instagram. Well, him, and Gigi and Bella Hadid. Only adding to the drama was Zayn returning the favor. However, according to Gomez's camp, the unfollowing had nothing to do with drama, and there were "absolutely no hard feelings with anyone she unfollowed." As for the famously private Zayn, he's yet to comment on any of it.
Perhaps Zayn and Gomez did have something going on, and "Love Like This" describes the time they had together. However, it seems unlikely. After all, as the chorus explains, this is one romance where he "cannot go back." One thing we do know for sure, though, is the single detail Zayn did offer — "Love Like This" is definitely a summer bop.