Meghan King's Messy Dating Life Since Her Divorce From Cuffe Biden Owens
Meghan King admits that she's a little down on luck when it comes to love, especially after she split from her ex-husband, lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden. The pair connected on a dating app in 2021 and decided to marry within a week of meeting, but subsequently split two months into the marriage.
"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2021, as noted by Bravo. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams." By July 2022, they were officially annulled, with the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum admitting in Caroline Stanbury's "Divorced Not Dead" podcast that she never wanted to plunge into another marriage in the first place. "I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet, and it's done, and it's annulled. The end. I put it behind me," she said.
She also said she's still open to meeting new people, even if those relationships don't pan out. "I enjoy dating," she added. "It'll happen when it's supposed to happen, so I'm just trying to take this time to sit in the moment." Her dating escapades following her whirlwind marriage have been subpar, though.
Meghan King says she got cheated on
Once Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' annulment was finalized, the reality star wasted no time jumping back into the dating scene. She reportedly briefly dated business mogul Trevor Calhoun and then had a brief fling with Bachelor Nation's Mike Johnson, although she later admitted that dating Johnson was for a work project. "It was kind of an experiment for the podcast, for 'Intimate Knowledge,'" she dished on her "Intimate Knowledge" podcast. "I get set up, he flies into Vegas, and we go on a date on Friday night, and then on Saturday night, we walk the red carpet together."
King then found great potential in an old friend she referred to as "Kenny" and thought it was her chance at a happily ever after. "It couldn't have been better. It was such a connection. It was everything I imagined in my brain," she divulged in an October 2022 episode of her podcast. "I feel like I'm in a rom-com."
Sadly, they split after a few months. However, King dished that she dodged a bullet because, apparently, Kenny was a cheater. "That a**hole played me like a f****ing fiddle, and I'm not happy about it," she shared in another podcast episode, noting that while they were dating, she had been receiving anonymous messages about Kenny having a girlfriend. She initially chose not to believe them but ended up parting ways with him anyway. "I just had this realization that this wasn't going to work between us." Weeks later, King received a message from Kenny's girlfriend and found that the previous accusations were real. She also realized that Kenny only wanted her for fame and connections.
Meghan King wants to experiment with dating moving forward
Because of her failed relationships, Meghan King shared that she had learned to be extra cautious about the people she chooses to date. "I am not kidding. I do background checks on every single person I date," she told Caelynn Miller-Keyes in the "True Crime Reality" podcast.
She even decided to widen her net and explore relationships with women. In fact, during an episode of her "Intimate Knowledge" podcast, she talked about her experience dating a woman for the first time. "I was also thinking, it hasn't worked with men. I have thought about exploring my sexuality with women before. Hey, why not? So, I meet a woman, and we hit it off." It didn't end up being serious. However, she said it made her feel "so f***ing free and so authentic in a way that I never had with a man."
But as of this writing, King is reportedly in a relationship with her attorney, Andrew Felix. According to sources, the television personality is careful not to rush into anything, but it appears that Andrew could be her match. "It's very new, but Andrew is just what she needs," an insider told Page Six. "Their values are super aligned and they care about the same causes. It started as a business relationship, but it's obvious that it's turning into something more."