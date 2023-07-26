Meghan King's Messy Dating Life Since Her Divorce From Cuffe Biden Owens

Meghan King admits that she's a little down on luck when it comes to love, especially after she split from her ex-husband, lawyer Cuffe Biden Owens, the nephew of President Joe Biden. The pair connected on a dating app in 2021 and decided to marry within a week of meeting, but subsequently split two months into the marriage.

"I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating," she wrote on her Instagram Story in December 2021, as noted by Bravo. "This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams." By July 2022, they were officially annulled, with the "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum admitting in Caroline Stanbury's "Divorced Not Dead" podcast that she never wanted to plunge into another marriage in the first place. "I was very confused by the whole [relationship], but I'm just glad that it was short and sweet, and it's done, and it's annulled. The end. I put it behind me," she said.

She also said she's still open to meeting new people, even if those relationships don't pan out. "I enjoy dating," she added. "It'll happen when it's supposed to happen, so I'm just trying to take this time to sit in the moment." Her dating escapades following her whirlwind marriage have been subpar, though.