What Cameron Diaz's Exes Have Said About Her
Cameron Diaz is undeniably one of Hollywood's most famous A-listers. The blonde beauty's work speaks for itself, having starred in over 40 films throughout her lengthy career. Her girl-next-door personality and talent in comedies made her one of Tinseltown's most sought-after actors at the height of her career. Diaz broke out as a star with her roles in '90s films like "There's Something About Mary" and "My Best Friend's Wedding," and continued to star in dozens of films throughout the 2000s until she took a hiatus from acting following her role in the 2014 remake of "Annie." After nearly a decade, the "Charlie's Angels" star announced her return to movies with a part in the Netflix film "Back in Action," set to premiere in 2024.
Though her acting career speaks for itself, so does her dating history. Diaz tied the knot with her husband, Benji Madden, in 2015, and the pair welcomed their daughter, Raddix, in 2020. Though she's off the market and has lived pretty quietly out of the spotlight in recent years, the actor was linked to several high-profile celebrities before she settled down. It's not uncommon for exes of Hollywood stars to make their breakup woes next-day news, but the "Vanilla Sky" star has been lucky with her former partners. Many of Diaz's ex-boyfriends have had great things to say about the bombshell following their respective breakups. From former boy band members to retired professional athletes, the actor has had her fair share of past relationships end amicably. We're taking a look at what Cameron Diaz's exes have said about her.
Carlos De La Torre admittedly ignored her at first
Cameron Diaz fell in love with video producer Carlos De La Torre while filming an ad for L.A. Gear back in 1990. The actor later told People that De La Torre played hard to get, admitting: "I spent the entire day trying to get him to talk to me." Luckily, it paid off, as De La Torre rang Diaz up the following day, and the two went on to have a relationship for four years while living in a West Hollywood apartment together. "I was ignoring her," he confessed to the outlet of their workday meet-cute with a laugh in 1994. "It's taboo to hit on the models when you're working for the company."
At the time of this joint interview, just after Diaz's big screen debut alongside Jim Carrey in the "The Mask," De La Torre said of his longtime girlfriend, "She's a genuinely good person. People like her, even women like her." De La Torre was there to witness Diaz in the early days of her career, when she admittedly had little acting experience under her belt. "When Carlos was driving me to the studio [for the first day of filming 'The Mask'], it was like, 'Babe, pull over, I'm going to throw up,'" Diaz told People.
While the two seemed to fall hard for each other, as Diaz's acting prospects began to heat up in 1994, their relationship fizzled out that same year.
Matt Dillon called Cameron Diaz his 'muse'
Cameron Diaz and Matt Dillon's relationship may not have lasted, but the former couple knew how to make heads turn while together. While working on separate movies in Minnesota, the actors first met in 1995, and a year later, Rolling Stone reported that the pair had started dating. But Diaz kept her relationship status with Dillon low-key at the time, revealing only that they shared the same line of work.
The two went on to co-star in the 1998 film "There's Something About Mary," where Dillon played Diaz's love interest on screen. Their co-star, Lin Shaye, opened up about their relationship while filming, telling People: "I would notice them sitting on a bench together, or stretching out with her head on his chest. They were affectionate in a really gentle way."
The pair split up that same year, with distance seemingly causing a strain in the relationship. "We're both actors, she was living in L.A., and I was living in New York, and I didn't want to commit to moving out there," Dillon told Rolling Stone in 2006. "But I don't want to say it was about any of those things. It just ran its course." There are no hurt feelings on Dillon's part, however, as the "Land of Dreams" star had nothing but kind words to say about his ex. He admitted to Parade in 2006 (via People) that he had a deep connection with Diaz. "It's a very powerful thing when you feel that way about somebody," Dillon said, adding, "Cameron was a muse for me."
Did Jared Leto write a song about Cameron Diaz?
Jared Leto and Cameron Diaz first linked up in 1999 and dated for nearly four years. But the two kept their relationship very low-profile, with The Telegraph even dubbing them one of "Hollywood's most photogenic, but least photographed couples." The "Suicide Squad" star even declined to comment on Diaz while he was dating her, telling the outlet in 2002, "That's something I would rather not talk about."
The former couple was reported to be engaged in 2003 when the "Charlie's Angels" star was spotted with a ring on her finger at that year's Golden Globes ceremony. Their romance fizzled out, however, as the pair split later that year. While the two have never spoken out about the reason behind their breakup, some fans speculate it had to do with Leto's aversion to marriage. The Thirty Seconds to Mars singer previously told Details magazine (via Digital Spy) in 1997, "I don't really believe in settling down. That term implies that the current path I'm on isn't valid. It's not always about living your life the way people have lived before you." Meanwhile, sources cited by WENN (via Cinema.com) claimed that Leto's decision to opt for abstinence in preparation for his role in 2000's "Requiem for a Dream" caused tension in their relationship.
Some Leto fans even speculate that his band's 2005 track "Attack" may be about Diaz. "Your promises, they look like lies / Your honesty, like a back that hides a knife," Leto sings in the bridge. "I promise you ... I am finally free."
Justin Timberlake was apparently scared to commit
Cameron Diaz and Justin Timberlake crossed paths over a burp — of all things. They first linked up at the 2003 Kids' Choice Awards, when the pair presented the award for that year's best burp. They would go on to share an on-again-off-again relationship, but their 2007 split was tainted with rumors of infidelity. According to sources cited by Us Weekly (via Fox News), Diaz was allegedly upset over actor Scarlett Johansson's role in Timberlake's "What Goes Around" music video. However, at the time of their breakup, the former couple had released a joint statement to the press, saying, "We have, in fact, ended our romantic relationship, and have done so mutually and as friends, with continued love and respect for one another."
While they never gave a specific reason for their split, both Diaz and Timberlake did admit to some commitment issues during their relationship. For example, in an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," per Marie Claire, the titular host alluded to a potential wedding to Diaz, quipping to Timberlake, "I need to know, should I get a bridesmaid dress now or not?" The "Sexy Back" artist responded with, "Know what? Go ahead and reserve one. The only thing is, you'll have to stay the same size for the next 15 years."
Despite their past, Diaz and Timberlake co-starred in the 2011 film "Bad Teacher" and even filmed a sex scene together. "He's so bizarre and hilarious," Diaz told Us Weekly of her ex's acting chops. "I say that with great respect to his character and what he's done!"
Criss Angel called Cameron Diaz 'an amazing person'
Criss Angel and Cameron Diaz may have had a very short-lived romance, but they certainly made their mark on the tabloids while romantically linked. Diaz was spotted with the magician several times in May and June 2007, and Angel even gave her a shout-out at one of his shows. While performing a stunt in New York City, the illusionist said, per People: "I'd like to dedicate this to my girl Trouble, a.k.a. Cameron. I love you, baby."
While Angel soon admitted to Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show that he and Diaz were just friends, his soon-to-be ex-wife, Joanne Sarantakos, had a different story. The New York Post reported that Sarantakos had filed for divorce from Angel, while not only alleging that he'd cheated with Diaz, but also accusing the magician of abandonment and mental cruelty. The actor's rep, Brad Cafarelli, denied the claims that July, telling People: "When Cameron met Criss Angel in May of this year, he had been separated from his wife for over a year and she had already filed a petition to divorce him in 2006." He went on to add: "Cameron and Criss went on only four dates over a month ago and have no current relationship," he said.
Angel also denied his then-estranged wife's allegations (via Today), stating in part, "Cameron is a good friend and an amazing person and to defame her and myself and paint her as the reason for my marriage's demise is factually inaccurate, ridiculous and just plain wrong."
Diddy reportedly felt she was the one that got away
Sean "Diddy" Combs admitted he missed his chance with former fling Cameron Diaz. The music mogul was first linked to the actor in 2008 when they were allegedly spotted making out at a CAA gala. "Her hair was all crazy, her makeup was smeared and they made out in front of everyone," an insider later claimed to Us Weekly. "She was acting like a teenager!"
While the pair's relationship was likened to just more of a hook-up, Diddy reportedly gushed about the "There's Something About Mary" star in 2014. Another source claimed to Us Weekly that the Bad Boy Records founder wished he took his chance with Diaz before she married her now-husband, Benji Madden. "He was at a dinner and the subject turned to Cameron dating Benji Madden," the insider said, going on to claim, "He said, 'If I could turn back time, things would be different!' He was bummed, saying, 'She's the sexiest girl in the world.'"
Diaz had met Madden, who plays guitar for Good Charlotte, earlier in 2014, and the two tied the knot the following year, as previously mentioned. At the time of this writing, Diddy is dating artist Yung Miami. The two musicians have been romantically linked since 2021.
Did distance end her relationship with Paul Sculfor?
Cameron Diaz started dating British model Paul Sculfor in the early summer of 2008, but her status as an A-lister may have led to their split in May 2009. While the pair dated for around a year, they broke things off after their busy schedules and different home base appeared to take a toll on their relationship. The Englishman had previously dated Jennifer Aniston, and a source close to him told the Daily Mail that the pressure of fame and the relentless paparazzi led to their own breakup.
All that said, Diaz and Sculfor's split seemed to be amicable, with the model telling AceShowbiz that June, "I'm very single and happy. Cameron and I are still friends. I'll be going back to the States soon — I don't know if I'll get the chance to meet her as I'm so busy I don't know what I'm doing." For her part, Diaz remained hush-hush about the breakup, but a source cited by Glamour claimed, "They have fallen out of love. They didn't seem to find time for each other anymore. Paul is not too enamored by Los Angeles and wants to be where his friends are. Cameron thought she could settle in England but missed her old life too much. The romance just died."
Alex Rodriguez gushed about Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez were first romantically linked in 2010 after they were seen dancing together at a pre-Super Bowl party in Miami. The two dated for about a year — and like many of Diaz's relationships, she remained mum about her time with the now-retired baseball player. At least, she did until a photo of her feeding him popcorn at the 2011 Super Bowl went viral online, and the actor was forced to dish about her then-boyfriend.
In an interview on the "Late Show with David Letterman" (via CBS News), Diaz admitted Rodriguez was attempting to steal her popcorn during the event. "And I'm like — anybody who knows me does not put their hand in my food, especially when it's close to my mouth. And I said, 'What are you...?' And then I went, 'You know what? I love you too much. I'm going to give it to you. You deserve it.'" When the former New York Yankee spoke on an MLB post-season panel for "Fox Sports" a decade later, the awkward image resurfaced amidst a slideshow of athletes eating popcorn mid-game, at which Rodriguez quipped, "That's maybe why I'm single."
The couple split up a few months after the popcorn snap went viral, but there seems to be no bad blood between these exes. In 2012, A-Rod told Insider, "I don't like talking about my relationships, but I will tell you about C.D. — she's probably one of the greatest human beings I've ever met, and just an amazing light."