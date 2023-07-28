Is Hozier Married? What We Know About The Musician's Private Love Life

A decade on since Irish singer Hozier released his first smash hit, "Take Me to Church," it's safe to say he's kept most of his personal life close to his chest. Even so, we can't help but wonder about his relationship status.

Despite keeping mum, Hozier (full name Andrew Hozier-Byrne) has been no stranger to rumors over the years. Most famously, he was linked to actor Saoirse Ronan after the two had collaborated on a music video for a domestic violence campaign. True to form, Hozier never acknowledged the rumors. In fact, speaking to Goss.ie in May 2017, a Hozier insider debunked the idea altogether. "Saoirse and Hozier are good friends, but they are definitely not a couple ... I think people really wanted it to be true, but they aren't dating," the source claimed. As for Ronan, she never confirmed anything, either. However, she also didn't deny anything. In a December 2017 interview with Irish Daily Mail, she quipped, "That's for me to know!" (via PressReader).

Whether or not the two were seeing each other at one point, we'll probably never know. Plus, even if there was something between them, it's in the past. These days, Ronan is dating her "Mary Queen of Scots" on-screen husband, Jack Lowden. When it comes to Hozier, though, he's still as quiet as ever. So, just what do we know about his love life ... and is he married?