The Legal Battle Paul Reubens Was Fighting Prior To His Death

Paul Reubens died on July 30, 2023, at the age of 70. The comic and actor, best known for playing Pee-wee Herman, had been secretly dealing with cancer, according to a statement from his representatives. Although he decided to address his health issues away from the public eye, this wasn't his first personal experience with the disease. Nor was it the only battle Reubens faced in his recent years.

Sadly, according to People, Reubens' father, war hero Milton Rubenfeld, also died from cancer in 2004. Reubens moved to Florida to help care for Rubenfeld during his last days, as the pair shared an incredibly close bond. According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Reubens later appeared in 2014's "Above and Beyond" – a documentary about American soldiers who helped Israel secure its independence – and spoke fondly of reading about his father's decorated military service. "Once I actually knew he really did all those things, and then they weren't things everyone else did, I just had a completely different view of [my father]," said Reubens.

Unfortunately, on top of grieving his father and his own cancer diagnosis, the actor also had to fight in court. Just a few months before his death, the entertainer launched a lawsuit against a collector over property highlighting his famed character.