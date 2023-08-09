Tragic Details About Pee-Wee Herman Star Paul Reubens

As his beloved character Pee-wee Herman, Paul Reubens reached a huge viewership, returning to the role in "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" in 2016. Appearances in everything from "The Conners" to "What We Do in the Shadows" kept Reubens on our screens, but behind the scenes, the actor was dealing with a devastating diagnosis. And in his personal life, the entertainer found himself facing several serious legal battles and personal struggles.

In an interview with NBC News in 2004, Reubens opened up about his most famous character, saying, "I always viewed Pee-wee Herman as somebody with a really good heart, but like, you know didn't have a clue about a lot of things. Somebody who was truly naive and was trying to do the best he could do, but it didn't always come out like that."

Although his Pee-wee Herman character was cheerful and childlike, the tragic details of Paul Reubens' life, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes, were anything but.