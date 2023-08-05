Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Is All Grown Up And A Star Athlete
One of Dennis Rodman's children has followed in his footsteps as a pro athlete. The former NBA star is a father to three children, as People wrote. Rodman and Annie Bakes, his first wife, had one daughter together during their union, Alexis. Following his and Bakes' divorce, Rodman went on to have two children with Michelle Moyer named Dennis "D.J." Jr. and Trinity. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Moyer was Rodman's third spouse. The two eventually separated in 2012, eight years after Moyer had filed to divorce Rodman.
During his 2011 NBA Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Rodman opened up about his imperfections as a dad and partner. "I haven't been a great father. I haven't been a great husband. I can't lie about that," Rodman said, per NBA TV. He went on to say of Moyer, "She's been a mother and a father, and I've been very much appreciative of what she's done ... I have one regret; I wish I was a better father."
Despite the family's inner turmoil, Trinity has grown up to become a dominant professional soccer player.
Trinity Rodman is a history-making soccer star
Trinity Rodman has made a name for herself as a standout soccer star. Per ESPN, Trinity was the second overall National Women's Soccer League draft pick in 2021. She was 18 years old at the time, making her the youngest player ever to be selected for the league. As her Instagram bio states, Trinity was chosen to play for the Washington Spirit. In addition, in 2022 she became the highest-earning NWSL player of all time with a base salary of $281,000 each year in a four-year contract. Trinity spoke to ESPN about inheriting athletic abilities from her parents, Michelle Moyer and Dennis Rodman.
"With my mom's and my dad's genes, me and my brother excelled in a lot of sports," Trinity said. The athlete then detailed that she recognized soccer as the sport she was most passionate about from the time she was a kid. "I realized that soccer was going to be my thing when I couldn't accept that people could play a sport just for fun... I knew that my heart was in the game, and I wanted to push myself as far as I could go," Trinity said. Furthermore, Trinity played her first game for the U.S. women's national team in 2022, via The Sporting News.
She is now participating in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, as reported by The Guardian. In recent years, Trinity and her father shared an emotional reunion.
Dennis Rodman surprised Trinity Rodman at a game of hers
Trinity Rodman has opened up about her relationship with her father, Dennis Rodman. In November 2021, Dennis surprised Trinity by attending one of her NWSL games. Trinity then posted about this experience on Instagram. Alongside a photo of herself and Dennis hugging at the event, Trinity wrote that the game was "an extremely emotional one" for her and said, "... my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything." She added, "My dad doesn't play a big role in my life at all and most people don't know that, we don't see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me."
In conclusion, though Trinity noted that she and Dennis "don't have the best relationship," she said that "he's [her] dad, and [she's] his little girl that will never change." She later dedicated a social media post to Dennis in April 2022, writing, "I love you dad."
Via her Instagram account, Trinity has also shared updates about her life as a famous athlete. This includes a July 2023 post celebrating her interview with the Red Bulletin magazine, during which Trinity stated, "Soccer is a way to express myself beyond words."