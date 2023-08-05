Dennis Rodman's Daughter Trinity Is All Grown Up And A Star Athlete

One of Dennis Rodman's children has followed in his footsteps as a pro athlete. The former NBA star is a father to three children, as People wrote. Rodman and Annie Bakes, his first wife, had one daughter together during their union, Alexis. Following his and Bakes' divorce, Rodman went on to have two children with Michelle Moyer named Dennis "D.J." Jr. and Trinity. As reported by The U.S. Sun, Moyer was Rodman's third spouse. The two eventually separated in 2012, eight years after Moyer had filed to divorce Rodman.

During his 2011 NBA Hall of Fame acceptance speech, Rodman opened up about his imperfections as a dad and partner. "I haven't been a great father. I haven't been a great husband. I can't lie about that," Rodman said, per NBA TV. He went on to say of Moyer, "She's been a mother and a father, and I've been very much appreciative of what she's done ... I have one regret; I wish I was a better father."

Despite the family's inner turmoil, Trinity has grown up to become a dominant professional soccer player.