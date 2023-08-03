Celebrities With Insanely Handsome Husbands

We love seeing a Hollywood power couple on the red carpet. Who isn't a tad bit envious of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's romance or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's awe-inspiring marriage? Not only are these couples amazingly talented at their craft, but we can't help but stare at their incredibly good looks!

However, why aren't we fawning over A-listers whose partners may not be as well known but are just exceptionally gorgeous? There are a ton of celebrities who have found love with men who aren't at their partner's star status, but they just so happen to be extremely handsome, and we need to start taking notice. Have you seen Kerry Washington's husband, Nnamdi Asomugha? Or what about Eva Longoria's hubby José Bastón? Are these famous ladies keeping these men from us on purpose? We would surely love to see more of them.

The stars on this list have kept most of their marriages on the down low, and we think we know why. Who wouldn't want to keep these gorgeous-looking men to themselves?