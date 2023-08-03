Celebrities With Insanely Handsome Husbands
We love seeing a Hollywood power couple on the red carpet. Who isn't a tad bit envious of John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's romance or Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's awe-inspiring marriage? Not only are these couples amazingly talented at their craft, but we can't help but stare at their incredibly good looks!
However, why aren't we fawning over A-listers whose partners may not be as well known but are just exceptionally gorgeous? There are a ton of celebrities who have found love with men who aren't at their partner's star status, but they just so happen to be extremely handsome, and we need to start taking notice. Have you seen Kerry Washington's husband, Nnamdi Asomugha? Or what about Eva Longoria's hubby José Bastón? Are these famous ladies keeping these men from us on purpose? We would surely love to see more of them.
The stars on this list have kept most of their marriages on the down low, and we think we know why. Who wouldn't want to keep these gorgeous-looking men to themselves?
Claire Danes forgot about wanting to be single after working with Hugh Dancy
Actor Claire Danes knew she had found the one when she started a romance with English actor Hugh Dancy. In 2017, the "Homeland" star told Dax Shepherd on his "Armchair Expert" podcast about meeting her future husband after being cast for the 2007 film "Evening." Despite having just broken up with a boyfriend and wanting to be single, Danes went back to work on the movie with Dancy and realized, "Oh s***! I think I'm going to marry this person." (5:20) The couple tied the knot in 2009 and have welcomed three children.
Danes also knows just how handsome her husband is, too. In 2013, she gushed to Glamour stating, "It's true that you often kind of forget to see the person you're most intimate with, but occasionally I'll come to and sort of think, 'Oh my God! You're really, really good looking!' I'm embarrassed now! It's nice to occasionally have that flash.'"
Despite Danes and Dancy keeping their relationship low-key, they support each other on their projects. In May 2022, the couple attended the New York premiere of Dancy's film "Downtown Abbey: A New Era." In November, her hubby was present for the premiere of "Fleishman Is In Trouble."
This country singer really enjoys showcasing her husband's bod
Miranda Lambert wasted no time making her relationship with retired NYPD police officer Brendan McLoughlin official. After meeting on the "Good Morning America" set where McLoughlin worked security in November 2018, the pair found themselves in a whirlwind romance. Not even after three months of dating, the couple secretly wed in January 2019, with the "Tin Man" songstress surprising fans with the news three weeks later. "In honor of Valentine's day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for ... me," Lambert tweeted.
In January, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Lambert shared a sweet post of her and her husband on Instagram to mark the occasion and a couple of shirtless photos of her man, too. "Celebrating 4 years married today with my main squeeze. Happy anniversary babe! You are the best. (Y'all are welcome for the last two pics)," she wrote.
In fact, the singer quite frequently enjoys letting her fans know just how gorgeous her husband is. In August 2019, while promoting her song "Way Too Pretty For Prison" featuring Maren Morris, Lambert shared a video on Instagram of a shirtless McLoughlin working on the lawn. That July, Lambert also posted a short clip of her husband doing the laundry without a shirt. It's clear the country singer is smitten with her man.
Zoë Saldaña felt an instant connection with Marco Perego
Marvel actor Zoë Saldaña didn't believe in love at first sight when she met Italian artist Marco Perego on a flight, but she had a feeling that he was meant to be in her life. Recalling their encounter in 2013, she told USA Today, "I just saw him from behind. It was 6:30 in the morning, I was on a flight to New York. And I can't even describe to you, it was a vibration. He turned in that moment because he felt the vibration as well." The pair quickly went from being strangers to dating and getting married all in the same year.
Perego made their romance even more official by doing something out of the ordinary- taking his wife's last name. Saldaña confirmed it with InStyle in 2015, "I tried to talk him out of it. I told him, 'If you use my last name, you're going to be emasculated by your community of artists, by your Latin community of men, by the world.' But Marco looks up at me and says, [she puts on a cute Italian accent], 'Ah, Zoë, I don't give a sheet.'"
The Hollywood couple are parents to three children – twin sons Cy and Bowie, and a son Zen.
Julianna Margulies' husband is the total package
It's hard not to stare at actor Julianna Margulies and her lawyer husband, Keith Lieberthal. The pair is an attractive couple, and "The Good Wife" star also knows it. "Well, it was one of those things ... I feel bad because people objectify him and they're like, 'Oh, your husband is hot.' The truth is, he is unbelievably bright and smart and went to Harvard Law," Margulies told Ellen DeGeneres in 2011.
When the pair initially met, Margulies told People that Lieberthal had no idea who she was, despite having worked on the popular drama series "ER" for several years. Six months into dating, she took him to the premiere of her 2006 film "Snakes on a Plane," but was hesitant to have him see her act in the comedy because it wasn't anything Oscar-worthy. However, when she witnessed Lieberthal enjoying it, she knew he was meant to be in her life. "We had such a good time at the premiere, and we were laughing our a**** off. At dinner, I was like, 'Wow, if he could sit through that and still see me for who I am, I would marry this guy if he asked me tomorrow,'" she told the outlet.
Margulies didn't have to wait long. The two tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed a son named Kieran the following year.
Carrie Underwood's 'hot, hot, hot' husband
What did "American Idol" alum Carrie Underwood think of professional hockey player Mike Fisher when the two first met in 2008? "Hot, hot, hot," the singer recalled texting her bassist, who had wanted the pair to meet at one of Underwood's concerts. Thankfully, their connection was instant as the singer and the athlete tied the knot in 2010.
Underwood has continued to gush about her husband in both the looks department and when he became a father. When the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Isaiah, the "Before He Cheats" singer told E! News, "My husband is as wonderful as he is hot, and I feel like that's rare. He's amazing. He's such a great dad and he's so supportive of what I do and I'm supportive of him and we just love our little family." In 2019, their family grew to four when Underwood gave birth to the couple's second son, Jacob.
In 2020, the couple marked a huge milestone when they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. Underwood dedicated a sweet Instagram post to her husband with a photo of the two when they were younger and how they look now. She wrote, "Hey you two crazy kids. Believe it or not, some day you both will become (slightly) less awkward, you'll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you'll meet backstage at some girl's concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys, and live happily ever after!"
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi rule a red carpet
How good do Rita Ora and Taika Waititi look on a red carpet together? Rumors that the songstress and the director were dating began in April 2021, and they solidified their romance when they appeared together at "The Suicide Squad" movie premiere that August. Ever since then, this couple has been ruling red-carpet appearances. At the 2021 MTV EMA's, Waititi was seen adorably snapping photos of Rita, and at the "Being the Ricardos" movie premiere, the couple wore matching sunglasses.
Ora and Waititi didn't wait long to get married. They held a small and secret wedding ceremony in August 2022, with Ora telling Glamour UK in May, "[The wedding was planned] in two or three days, when I was out of cycle, which is what I call it when I'm not in album cycle. His kids were there, and I really wanted them to be a part of it. It was either then or we had to wait for ages." Waititi is the father of two daughters from his first marriage with Chelsea Winstanley.
Waititi, who has directed Marvel hit movies like "Thor: Ragnarok" and "Thor: Love and Thunder," even directed his wife's music video for the song "Praising You." "I love working with her," Waititi told The Hollywood Reporter. "It's a good laugh. It's nice being married to and working with someone who's extremely talented." We agree. Have you seen her belt out the lyrics to "Dancing Queen" on "The Tonight Show?"
You won't hear Issa Rae talking much about her handsome hubby
Actor Issa Rae is happy to keep her husband, Louis Diame, out of the spotlight, despite fans wanting to know all they can about him. The two wed in a private ceremony in France in July 2021, and she has continued to keep quiet about their marriage. Speaking on the importance of privacy, she told Self, "There's something really nice to have a piece of me that no one knows about or no one can talk about except for the people that are part of my life."
Despite keeping their romance low-key and only sharing a few photos of her husband on Instagram (Rae did share and later removed wedding photos from her social media), fans can still see Diame being incredibly supportive of his wife on red carpets. He was present for Rae's 2016 HBO comedy series "Insecure " premiere. In 2017, the two attended the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards, where his wife was honored with a Vanguard Award, and Diame stepped out as a married man at the Critics Choice Award in 2022.
Shania Twain found her forever partner in the most unexpected way
Shania Twain's road to marital bliss is unlike any other Hollywood love story. The singer was married to her first husband, Robert Lange, for fourteen years until she discovered his alleged affair with her close friend, who was married to Twain's current husband, Swiss businessman Frédéric Thiebaud. After Twain and Frédéric separated from their respective spouses, the two ultimately bonded over their heartbreaks, with the songstress admitting that she found herself falling in love with Frédéric.
"I got to observe Fred going through the same thing I was, and I admired how he handled it. That is where I fell in love with him because he was so exemplary in every way," Twain told Redbook. The singer's divorce from Lange was finalized in June 2010 while she had already begun a full-fledged relationship with Frédéric a year prior. Twain also shares a son named Eja with Lange, while her husband shares a daughter named Johanna with his ex-wife.
The pair tied the knot in January 2011 in Puerto Rico on New Year's Day and have been smitten with one another ever since.
Julia Stiles' husband keeps a low profile
Fans don't see much of actor Julia Stiles' husband, Preston Cook, on Instagram, but they've been together for quite some time. The duo began dating in 2014 after meeting on the set of "Blackway" where Preston was working as a camera assistant. They became engaged in December 2015, and while pregnant with her first child, the pair married in a surprise ceremony in September 2017. The "10 Things I Hate About You" shared a snippet of their wedding day with her fans on social media. A photo showed Preston's hand with a gold wedding band on his finger resting on Stiles' pregnant belly. She captioned it, "Who doesn't love a shotgun wedding?" Stiles and Preston welcomed their son Strummer in October 2017 and announced the arrival of their second child named Arlo in January 2022.
Though Cook isn't well known in Hollywood, he has worked behind the scenes on movies like "War for the Planet of the Apes" and "Cold Pursuit." He even got to work with his wife again in a first assistant camera role while she starred in the tv series "Riveria" from 2017 to 2019. At the time, Stiles told Marie Claire UK how happy she was to get to work alongside her husband. "[When I got the part] I panicked and thought, 'Oh, my God, I'm going to be away for seven months.' But they hired him because he has a great resume and they needed someone bilingual. It turned into the most romantic experience ever,'" she shared.
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin are the sweetest couple
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin have a sweet romance that's made history. The road to their 2014 nuptials was aired on an E! special, "Lance Loves Michael: The Lance Bass Wedding," and became the first gay marriage aired on American television. After eight years of marriage, the couple expanded their family with the addition of twins Alexander and Violet, who were born with the help of a surrogate in October 2022. Bass has since been sharing numerous photos of his family of four on Instagram, including celebrating their first birthdays in a Halloween-inspired post.
Bass told UsWeekly that the key to their successful marriage is learning to communicate. "It's being on the same page [and] not waiting too long to let it fester inside you. You just gotta get it out. And especially with kids, you don't have time for that, so you gotta like, just really be on the same page," he said.
Turchin has a few acting credits to his name. Bass and Turchin have also worked together by lending their voices to the Nickelodeon cartoon "Bossy Bear," where they play gay dads.
Scheana Shay found love with a rugby player
Reality star Scheana Shay's love life has been on full display since starring on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." We've watched her navigate life while caught up in an affair with Eddie Cibrian, walk down the aisle to her first husband, Michael Shay, in a crop top wedding gown, and find love again with her second husband, Brock Davies, with her whom she welcomed a daughter named Summer Moon in April 2021.
Scheana has gushed about her man since their relationship became official towards the end of 2019. In an interview with Bravo TV the following year, she spoke about her romance with the former rugby player, "My new relationship honestly feels like the first one I've ever been in. I don't think I actually was ever truly, fully happy until now. I think I told myself I was happy. I acted like the whole world was sunshine and rainbows when in reality, it's not. But, I think you have to kiss a lot of frogs to find your prince and I found a king."
The couple tied the knot in Cancun, Mexico, in August 2022, with their daughter acting as a flower girl.
Christy Turlington has been with her good-looking husband for twenty years
Supermodel Christy Turlington had no idea that the man serving her a cup of coffee on the set of a tv show would become her husband. That man was Edward Burns, who was working as a production assistant on "Entertainment Tonight" before he became a well-known actor and director. Burns recalled their encounter with HuffPost Live: "We interviewed Christy back when I was just a lowly PA. I had to get her a cup of coffee. Fortunately, she was very nice." He added, "She has no memory of it, but of course, [as] the PA who gets to meet Christy Turlington, I remember it very well."
And fortunately for Burns, he saw Turlington again at a charity event in 2020. The pair hit it off and were engaged six months later. They tied the knot in June 2003, with U2's Bono walking the model down the aisle after her father's death. The couple welcomed two children and marked a milestone after having been married for twenty years.
Though Turlington did not post a celebratory social media post for their anniversary, she did share a sweet shout-out to her husband on his birthday in January. "Happy Birthday to my "Steady Eddie." The best partner in raising our kids and in navigating this growing older and wiser together that is marriage. Thank you for providing just the right amounts of fun, challenge, patience & acceptance as we both enter this new phase of our lives," Turlington captioned her Instagram post.
Where has Margot Robbie been hiding Tom Ackerley?
Actor Margot Robbie's life has been on full display since landing major acting roles in movies like "The Wolf of Wall Street," "Babylon," and "Barbie." However, one thing she has managed to keep out of the spotlight is her marriage to Tom Ackerley. In fact, some people may have had no idea the star was married at all because it's so low-key!
Robbie and Ackerley met on the film "Suite Française" set in 2013, where he was working as an assistant director. Soon enough, the pair struck up a romance and wed in 2016. While dating, they co-founded LuckyChap Entertainment which has produced several movies starring the Australian actor, including "I, Tonya" and the highly successful "Barbie" film. And a fun fact about Ackerley – he had a minor acting role in "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," portraying the role of a Slytherin student! After revealing that tidbit during an interview on "The Graham Norton Show," Robbie joked, "Had [he] told me sooner, we would have been married very quickly."
Despite not seeing much of Ackerley, he did join Robbie to promote "Barbie" on multiple pink carpets during the film's world premiere.
Sparks flew for Danica McKellar
Actor Danica McKellar's romance with lawyer Scott Sveslosky played out like one of her many Hallmark Channel movies. "The Wonder Years" star recalled to UsWeekly about hesitating to get back in the dating game two years after her divorce from her first husband, Mike Verta, with whom she shares a son named Draco. However, she decided to get set up on a date with the attorney, and sparks immediately flew.
"I knew. I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the person I've been dreaming about my whole life ... I could feel his energy and I was blown away," McKellar told the news outlet. The attraction was mutual, with the actor adding, "I knew I loved him almost instantly, and we were saying 'I love you' on the fourth date. Sometimes when you know, you know.'"
McKellar and Sveslosky wed in 2014. The lawyer is also a father to a son named Hunter from a previous relationship. In 2019, she talked to Closer Weekly about their blended family sharing, "We're raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!"