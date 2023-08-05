Tragic Details About Robert De Niro
The following article includes brief references to drug use.
Robert De Niro's incomparable acting career has seen him win two Oscars. However, the actor's life has been far from peachy, with De Niro experiencing many of the trials and tribulations that regular people face. From lawsuits to troubled relationships to personal losses, the "Raging Bull" star has weathered a slew of difficult situations.
During a 2008 interview with BAFTA Guru, De Niro also addressed the rumors that he's difficult to work with. "I don't think I am difficult compared to other people," he explained. "It is hard to make a movie at the best of times, so you don't want to give people a hard time." The industry vet continued, "People all have their own agendas. But it is not worth acting out something from your own history to make a point on a film set."
While De Niro might not be difficult to work with, it's clear that his life and career haven't always been smooth sailing. Here we explore some of the more tragic details about Robert De Niro.
He grappled with his father's death
Robert De Niro's father, Robert De Niro Sr., was a celebrated American artist who died on May 3, 1993 at the age of 71. Since his father's death, the actor has helped to create a documentary about the artist's legacy — 2014's "Remembering the Artist: Robert De Niro, Sr." — and attempted to grapple with the secrets his dad left behind.
In 2019, The Guardian reported that Robert Sr. had left behind a series of journals, which recounted previously unknown details about his mental health and sexuality. "I'm anxious to read them," Robert Jr. said of the notebooks. "I'll read them when it feels right ... but at the moment that's how I'm dealing with it." Further explaining his feelings about the journals during an interview with British GQ, the "Meet the Parents" star said of his father, "He wouldn't tell me things about himself. We didn't talk about certain things. Sometimes he would expound about something, here and there, but he wasn't ... he wasn't that kind of a person."
Robert Jr. also suggested that he had some regrets regarding his relationship with his dad, as well as the lack of closeness between them when it came to personal matters. "We didn't have one discussion as father and son discussing art or anything like that," the actor told British GQ. "But probably a lot of fathers and sons don't do that. We wish that they would and those are the regrets."
Robert De Niro was diagnosed with prostate cancer
In October 2003, Robert De Niro's agent confirmed that the actor was receiving treatment following a diagnosis with prostate cancer, per ABC News. It was reported that the condition was treatable, and according to Express, a statement from the star's publicist explained, "The condition [prostate cancer] was detected at an early stage because of regular check-ups, a result of his proactive personal healthcare program." De Niro reportedly underwent treatment at New York City's Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, returning to work as production — which had been delayed amid his health struggle — resumed on the 2005 film "Hide and Seek" the following year.
In 2007, Reuters reported that the actor had ended up in court after Fireman's Fund Insurance Co. — which had insured "Hide and Seek" — sued the star for $1.8 million, claiming that he lied to them regarding his health. In particular, it was alleged that De Niro didn't disclose the fact that he'd recently had a prostate biopsy when signing a health certificate on October 10, 2003. Noting that this information would have been "critical to our decision to offer insurance coverage," the insurance company stated, "As a result, the film had to be postponed for four months, at significant cost to the motion picture production company."
However, De Niro moved to dismiss the lawsuit, claiming that he didn't receive his cancer diagnosis until October 15, 2003 — meaning that he had no idea that he might have had cancer at the time. Ultimately, a judge dismissed the case in 2008.
He was devastated by Marlon Brando's death
Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando co-starred together in 2001 movie "The Score," which also featured Edward Norton and Angela Bassett. They also both played the same character in "The Godfather" films decades prior; while Brando played Don Vito Corleone in the first installment, De Niro portrayed a younger version of the same character in "The Godfather Part II." Understandably, when Brando died at age 80 on July 1, 2004, De Niro was devastated, having looked up to the iconic actor for much of his career.
"I went to his memorial and I hadn't seen him all that time and there was a picture of him in the wheelchair and he was so thin," De Niro told British GQ in 2019. "I felt bad for Marlon. He gained all this weight and he wanted to lose it. He just couldn't, you know. And then he lost it when he got sick, obviously." It would seem that the "Dirty Grandpa" star continued to revere Brando years after working with him, saying, "He was so great. Actors of my generation all loved him. He was so smart."
Robert De Niro was the target of a pipe bomb
In October 2018, it was reported that Robert De Niro had been targeted with a pipe bomb for criticizing then-President Donald Trump, per Time. While one suspicious package was sent to De Niro, two packages addressed to Joe Biden were also intercepted before reaching the future POTUS. The package addressed to De Niro's Tribeca office was identified as containing a suspicious device and was subsequently taken to the NYPD's bomb disposal facility.
De Niro's ongoing criticism of Trump clearly caught the attention of the opposition. During an appearance at the Tony Awards that June, for example, the actor made his opinions clear when he said on stage, "I'm gonna say one thing: f*** Trump." After drawing applause from the crowd, De Niro continued, "It's no longer 'Down with Trump.' It's 'F*** Trump.'"
Luckily, several other packages were also intercepted before reaching their intended recipients — which included other key democrats like former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — and the man who sent them, Cesar Sayoc, was ultimately sentenced to 20 years behind bars. But it's still an incredibly scary position to be in. And while the actor's strong words seemed to have angered Trump supporters, De Niro used the disturbing incident to make a statement ahead of the midterm elections that November. "I thank God no one's been hurt, and I thank the brave and resourceful security and law enforcement people for protecting us," De Niro stated (via The Guardian). "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People must vote!"
The actor had a difficult split from his second wife
In November 2018, Robert De Niro confirmed that he'd split from his second wife of over 20 years, Grace Hightower. In a statement to People, De Niro explained, "We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process. I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting." The former couple, who tied the knot in 1997, share two children — son Elliott and daughter Helen Grace. But unfortunately, the divorce quickly became contentious.
According to the Independent, De Niro's lawyer, Caroline Krauss, claimed in court that the celebrated actor had been forced to accept jobs he wasn't proud of in order to financially support his ex. "When does he get the opportunity to not take every project that comes along and not work six-day weeks, 12-hour days so he can keep pace with Ms Hightower's thirst for Stella McCartney? He could get sick tomorrow, and the party's over," Krauss stated in part.
When the divorce was finally settled in 2021, the couple's pre-nuptial agreement was upheld, with Hightower reportedly receiving $6 million to buy a new home, along with half of the proceeds from the sale of their $20 million house, per Page Six. Hightower would also receive annual alimony payments of $1 million from De Niro, who would eventually move on and welcome his seventh child in 2023 with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.
Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro died at age 19
On July 2, 2023, one of Robert De Niro's grandchildren, 19-year-old actor Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, was found dead in his New York City apartment. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Leandro's mother, Drena De Niro, paid tribute to her son (both pictured above). "I don't know how to live without you but I'll try to go on and spread the love and light that you so made me feel in getting to be your mama," she wrote in part.
After initial reports from TMZ suggested that narcotics were found near Leandro's body, Drena shared further insight into Leandro's alleged cause of death in her Instagram comments: "Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him. So for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever." Later that month, a woman named Sofia Haley Marks was arrested, per AP News. Facing three federal narcotics charges in connection with Leandro's death of a suspected drug overdose, prosecutors claim that she supplied the drugs that allegedly killed him.
For his part, while mourning Leandro's death in a statement shared by the Daily Mail, Robert De Niro said, "I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).