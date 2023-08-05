Tragic Details About Robert De Niro

The following article includes brief references to drug use.

Robert De Niro's incomparable acting career has seen him win two Oscars. However, the actor's life has been far from peachy, with De Niro experiencing many of the trials and tribulations that regular people face. From lawsuits to troubled relationships to personal losses, the "Raging Bull" star has weathered a slew of difficult situations.

During a 2008 interview with BAFTA Guru, De Niro also addressed the rumors that he's difficult to work with. "I don't think I am difficult compared to other people," he explained. "It is hard to make a movie at the best of times, so you don't want to give people a hard time." The industry vet continued, "People all have their own agendas. But it is not worth acting out something from your own history to make a point on a film set."

While De Niro might not be difficult to work with, it's clear that his life and career haven't always been smooth sailing. Here we explore some of the more tragic details about Robert De Niro.