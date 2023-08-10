Sad Details About Matt Rife

This article includes references to mental health issues and suicide.

With his robust TikTok following and his sold-out "ProbleMATTic World Tour," you might imagine that Matt Rife's problems are as rare as fans of his comedy who don't find him attractive. But it took years of hustling in Hollywood for the comedian to get where he is today, and he's experienced a lot of self-doubt and career dissatisfaction along the way.

On the "Dropouts" podcast, Rife shared that his inability to secure his own comedy special after a decade of doing stand-up was especially disheartening for him. "After a while, you start to go, 'Dude, do I f***ing suck at comedy?'" he said. He's also suffered for forsaking his art by branching out and pursuing other work within the entertainment industry, such as hosting "TRL" in 2017. "It was a miserable experience," he said of the MTV gig during an "Unlicensed Therapy" interview. "... It was the first time I realized money didn't buy happiness."

Unfortunately, he's had to learn another hard lesson: how unhappy it makes you when single-mindedly pursuing your passion doesn't pay the bills. When Rife experienced a career drought in 2019 and found himself in desperate need of funds, he even considered seeking employment outside of the entertainment industry. "I applied for my contractor's license. I was about to start doing construction on the side," he said. By the time the harsh realities of Hollywood had Matt Rife ready to trade his mic for a hard hat, he'd grown well-acquainted with hardships and heartbreak.