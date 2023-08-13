The Serious Illness The Young And The Restless' Michelle Stafford Once Lived With

Soap opera star Michelle Stafford has been through plenty of difficult scenarios on-screen over the years. However, fans may not realize she has navigated her fair share of challenges in her real life, too.

Stafford started acting as a young adult, first starring in the television series "Tribes." A few years later, she landed the role of Phyllis Summers on "The Young and the Restless" and she has appeared in well over 2,000 episodes. While Stafford has stepped away from the role a few times in the past, the character of Phyllis has endured marriages, divorces, a coma, a faked death, and plenty more.

During one of her stints away from "The Young and the Restless," Stafford joined the soap opera "General Hospital" for five years. She portrayed Nina Reeves, who joined the action in Port Charles after she awoke from a two-decade coma. As wild as her on-screen characters have been over the years, Stafford also faced a scary real-life medical situation that came long before her soap opera acting days began.