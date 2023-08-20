90 Day Fiance: Who Is Deavan Clegg's New Fiance, Topher Park?
"90 Day Fiance" star Deavan Clegg's relationship with Jihoon Lee was famously not the easiest, and their divorce even more dramatic. However, Clegg has moved on ... so, what do we know about her new love, Topher Park?
In wake of their divorce coming through in May 2022, Clegg opened up about Lee having done everything he could to dodge it (via ScreenRant). Lee didn't deny that. Far from it — he admitted he'd ghosted both Clegg and their son, Taeyang, in an Instagram Story of his own ... and named his ex's new boyfriend (now fiance) as the reason why. "[Taeyang is] going to have a new father ... And I don't want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all," he wrote (via InTouch Weekly). Solid logic.
As for the new father in question, it's safe to say Park wears that badge with honor. In fact, his Instagram is full of pictures of him with Taeyang and Clegg's first child from a pre-Lee relationship, Drascilla. There are also pics of him carting his baby with Clegg, Everett, around town. Oh, and did we mention that the first thing in his bio is, "Dad Life"? Yup — Park is a proud dad to his blended brood, and given that one of Clegg's biggest concerns about Lee had been his fathering abilities, it's not hard to see why she fell for him. So, what else do we know about the doting dad?
He's an actor and content creator
In addition to his dad duties, Topher Park — born Christopher Park — also has a career in the entertainment business.
As noted by his IMDb profile, Park has been cast as an actor in a number of TV shows and short films throughout his career. He also holds a degree in theater — though he's previously revealed in an episode of "Night Time Talks Podcast" that he'd started out as a video major. Ironically, he ended up switching to theater because he didn't think he'd ever want to do anything with video. Cue laughter from the now-content creator.
Speaking of his career as a content creator, on top of co-hosting "Night Time Talks Podcast" with Deavan Clegg, Park also has a YouTube channel of his own. The eponymous channel features vlogs of his day-to-day life, updates on his personal style (the second thing named in his Instagram bio), and behind-the-scenes footage of how he creates content. Naturally, given his penchant for fatherhood, he's also included the kids in a number of his videos. Plus, Clegg often tags along as his photographer for the day. Talk about a modern work-life balance: Park has created the perfect career to encompass everything he loves.
... and he once had a shot at K-pop stardom
Acting, styling and content creation aren't Topher Park's only creative exploits. He's been passionate about music for most of his life, too — and in an April 2023 episode of "Night Time Talks Podcast," he revealed that as a teenager, he entered a K-pop contest. That's not to say he had any expectations of becoming a K-pop star, though.
Speaking of the audition process, Park shared that he was one of 20 people who made it to the second round — and one of just two who got a "Maybe" ticket. Unfortunately, he didn't go any further than that. However, he wasn't too bothered about that. For starters, he pointed out to Deavan Clegg that there was one thing that would surely count against him. "Obviously, I know I'm not gonna win ... 'cause, like, you have to sing in Korean. I'm like, 'Yeah, I'm gonna get roasted for sure,'" he laughed.
Contest aside, Park has made money as a singer and musician in the past. As he revealed in the episode, he'd spent many of his weekends as a teenager busking as a singer and guitarist on Venice Beach. Though his busking days are behind him, Park still sings around the house today. And, while he didn't get through to the televised version of the contest, he keeps his contestants' sticker on his guitar. That said, something tells us his favorite sticker to date is his dad badge.