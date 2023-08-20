90 Day Fiance: Who Is Deavan Clegg's New Fiance, Topher Park?

"90 Day Fiance" star Deavan Clegg's relationship with Jihoon Lee was famously not the easiest, and their divorce even more dramatic. However, Clegg has moved on ... so, what do we know about her new love, Topher Park?

In wake of their divorce coming through in May 2022, Clegg opened up about Lee having done everything he could to dodge it (via ScreenRant). Lee didn't deny that. Far from it — he admitted he'd ghosted both Clegg and their son, Taeyang, in an Instagram Story of his own ... and named his ex's new boyfriend (now fiance) as the reason why. "[Taeyang is] going to have a new father ... And I don't want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all," he wrote (via InTouch Weekly). Solid logic.

As for the new father in question, it's safe to say Park wears that badge with honor. In fact, his Instagram is full of pictures of him with Taeyang and Clegg's first child from a pre-Lee relationship, Drascilla. There are also pics of him carting his baby with Clegg, Everett, around town. Oh, and did we mention that the first thing in his bio is, "Dad Life"? Yup — Park is a proud dad to his blended brood, and given that one of Clegg's biggest concerns about Lee had been his fathering abilities, it's not hard to see why she fell for him. So, what else do we know about the doting dad?