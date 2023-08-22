The Untold Truth Of Blind Side's Michael Oher

The following article includes references to addiction and mental health struggles.

On the surface, the story of Michael Oher and the Tuohy family is one of serendipity. According to author Michael Lewis' interview with Identity Theory, he had known Sean Tuohy in his childhood, but the duo hadn't touched base for a little under two decades. Tuohy knew how tough it was for needy children who found themselves in affluent schools and was in the course of helping them when one stood out: Michael Oher. Thus, Lewis' "The Blindside: The Evolution of a Game" was born.

For Lewis, the 2006 book was a part-emotional work of art because of what Oher's relationship with the Tuohys represented. "Here is a fifteen-year-old. He is almost 6'6" tall. He is 350 pounds. He has incredible athletic abilities in this amazingly large body and, nevertheless, no one sees any value in him. Until he crosses over into rich white Memphis, and then his value is tapped," he told the publication.

Three years after its release, the book's movie adaptation "The Blind Side" was a box office success. It raked in $309 million in revenue and subsequently earned lead actor Sandra Bullock an Academy Award. However, key parts of Michael Oher's story have remained untold. Within the chapters of his life are accounts of overcoming poverty, a hobby that paved the way for NFL success, unforeseen early retirement, and allegations of one big — and perhaps infamous — lie. Keep scrolling to unpack the finer details.