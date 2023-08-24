The Comedian Who Claimed Eddie Murphy Is His Real Father

Eddie Murphy may be a father of 10 children, but when one comedian claimed to be part of the brood, the "Beverly Hills Cop" legend was not impressed. So, just who was making the claims — and were there any truth to them?

Despite being an icon in the comedy space, in recent years, Murphy has put his career on the back burner to spend more time with his kids. In fact, during a 2021 interview on the "WTF with Marc Maron" podcast, he shared that he'd made a conscious effort to prioritize them over his career. "If you put your children first, you never make a bad decision," he gushed. He also added that he was close with every one of his children. "I am so blessed with my kids. I don't have one bad seed ... my kids are so great," he said.

That said, it's also worth noting that Murphy is fiercely protective over who can claim to be a part of his family unit. Case in point: In 2007, he requested a paternity test for Angel Iris Murphy Brown, the daughter he shares with Mel B. Ultimately, it turned out that Brown was his daughter, and an insider has told People that the two became quite close. A few years later, however, Murphy was faced with more paternity controversy — and this time, he clamped down hard. So, who was claiming to be his son?