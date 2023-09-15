Inside Elon Musk's Mother Maye's Sad Love Life

Maye Musk's most significant relationship to date has been with Errol Musk, and it didn't end well. "The only time I was ever married was in the '70s. It was a period in my life when I was so sad that I turned to romance novels, and they gave me hope," the CoverGirl spokesperson wrote in a 2020 essay for Glamour. However, Maye knew that there were problems going into the marriage, writing in her 2019 memoir "A Woman Makes A Plan" (via Page Six), "I got married to a person who was aggressive, and then he said he would change when we got married, and he got worse." She further detailed their time together as "physically and mentally abusive."

Maye and Errol's son Elon Musk has a troubled relationship with his father and has used harsh words to describe him. "Almost every crime you can possibly think of, he has done. Almost every evil thing you could possibly think of, he has done. ... It's so terrible, you can't believe it," Elon told Rolling Stone in 2017.

But Maye's romantic troubles began before her ill-fated time with Errol. As she wrote for Glamour, "From the time I was 13 years old and first dating, boys would pursue me, and as soon as I'd spend time with them ... they'd dump me. Or they would treat me badly." Ultimately, she believes that she's never been in a mutually loving relationship, and her friends agree that she's a "jerk magnet."