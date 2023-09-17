Here's What Olivia Rodrigo Looks Like Without Makeup

It wasn't too long ago that Olivia Rodrigo was a fledgling artist attempting to forge a successful career in music. The "Vampire" crooner started as a Disney darling starring in a reboot of "High School Musical," and like Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez before her, went on to use her Mickey Mouse-powered clout to advance to superstardom.

Her debut album, "SOUR," was a testament to her singing and songwriting prowess, proving that she can belt out notes like Avril Lavigne and write poignant lyrics, Taylor Swift-style. In 2022, just a month after she turned 19, Rodrigo won her first-ever Grammy. "This is my biggest dream come true," she said on stage.

Rodrigo quickly became the de facto face of the Gen Z population, with her peers pegging her as their generation's It Girl. Teenagers coveted whatever she wore, from her Y2K platform boots to her plaid skirts, down to the lip balm she used. She even became Glossier's first-ever celebrity ambassador, with the brand's creative director noting in a statement that Rodrigo is a "Glossier girl because she is unapologetically true to herself." Her statement holds merit, of course, as the singer is open about insecurities she has about her appearance, all while subscribing to the less is more beauty philosophy.