A Look At Sophie Turner's Relationship With Joe Jonas' Family
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently tangled in a messy divorce, leaving them on opposite ends of a rather dramatic showdown a far cry from the cozy connection they once had — not to mention the special bond Sophie used to share with Joe's family.
To recap, Jonas initiated the divorce proceedings in September 2023, according to People. The estranged spouses' divorce took an ugly twist when Turner sued Jonas, accusing him of withholding their two minor daughters' passports to prevent her from taking them to the United Kingdom, per NBC News. Depending on the outcome of the case, their young kids could end up spending their childhood in both the United States, where Jonas is from, and the United Kingdom, where Turner resides. Or just one or the other. It's impossible to predict the outcome.
Unfortunately, Turner seemed to be super integrated into Jonas' family, which, in addition to his brother, includes their wives — Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — and their parents. For example, Nick once spoke about how Sophie had affected his brother, Joe. "I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," Nick shared with ET shortly after their engagement. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing." However, pretty much all of Joe's family loved Turner. And Turner loved them, too.
Sophie helped to reunite The Jo Bros
Although Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship was imperfect, one undeniable positive aspect was Turner's close connection with Joe's family. Turner even helped Joe reunite with The Jonas Brothers. "When we were all having these conversations [of reuniting], the closest people to us are the ones we relied on for their advice and opinion," Joe revealed to Access Hollywood in 2019. "[Turner] never really lived through the years of me doing this with the brothers, and she obviously saw a lot of DNCE, so it was really helpful to get her take on it and also her support."
At that point, Turner and Joe were still technically newlyweds. But Sophie got in good with Joe's family before they got married. In March of that year, Sophie went to dinner with Joe, Nick, and Kevin a couple of months before she and Joe said "I Do," according to Express. The outlet noted that all involved parties were in great moods as they dined at A-list eatery Craig's. Turner also cultivated sweet bonds with Joe's brother's wives, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. During a 2020 interview with Elle, Sophie spoke highly of her new family. "It's also nice to have built-in girlfriends, who are actually really cool, who I can hang out with and we can really talk to each other about, like, how crazy the boys' lives are," shared Sophie. "We can relate on so many different levels. It's like, thank God, because you never know [about your in-laws]."
Did Joe Jonas' brothers advise him to dump Sophie Turner?
Joe Jonas' brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, who fill out the remaining two members of The Jonas Brothers, have supported their middle brother since his divorce from Sophie Turner kicked off. On September 21, 2023, a fan account on X, formerly known as Twitter, uploaded a video of Nick offering Joe what looked to be a much-needed hug during one of their tour stops. According to Just Jared, Nick doused his older brother with some love after he performed "Hesitate," a song dubbed a "love letter" from Joe to Turner.
Unfortunately, it appears that Joe's divorce from Sophie Turner has caused a strain on her relationship with her soon-to-be ex brothers-in-law. According to a source who spoke to In Touch, Joe's brothers urged him to file for divorce after months. "Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted," the insider explained. "So his brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention." No matter what happens next, Turner and Joe will always be connected through their two daughters. And Joe and Nick will always be their uncles. That being said, our fingers are crossed that they can all find a way to maintain amicable family relations.