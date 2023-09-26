A Look At Sophie Turner's Relationship With Joe Jonas' Family

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are currently tangled in a messy divorce, leaving them on opposite ends of a rather dramatic showdown a far cry from the cozy connection they once had — not to mention the special bond Sophie used to share with Joe's family.

To recap, Jonas initiated the divorce proceedings in September 2023, according to People. The estranged spouses' divorce took an ugly twist when Turner sued Jonas, accusing him of withholding their two minor daughters' passports to prevent her from taking them to the United Kingdom, per NBC News. Depending on the outcome of the case, their young kids could end up spending their childhood in both the United States, where Jonas is from, and the United Kingdom, where Turner resides. Or just one or the other. It's impossible to predict the outcome.

Unfortunately, Turner seemed to be super integrated into Jonas' family, which, in addition to his brother, includes their wives — Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas — and their parents. For example, Nick once spoke about how Sophie had affected his brother, Joe. "I can tell you that he found his partner and love of his life," Nick shared with ET shortly after their engagement. "That's all that matters. It's a beautiful thing." However, pretty much all of Joe's family loved Turner. And Turner loved them, too.