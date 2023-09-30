Billionaires Whose Money Couldn't Save Them From Serving Time

According to LuAnn De Lesseps, "Money Can't Buy You Class." And according to the billionaires on this list, money also can't buy freedom. We are living in a time where wealth and riches seem to hold the power to everything — except a "get out of jail free" card. We live in a world where greed takes hold of so many once they get a taste of what it's like to make more money than they ever dreamt of. Billionaires like Bernie Madoff and Elizabeth Holmes learned the hard way that money can't always stave off the consequences of immoral transgressions. If you break the law, you must face the music like everyone else.

This narrative truly reveals the importance of accountability, no matter how much money you have. Madoff went from living in a $10 million Manhattan duplex apartment, jet-setting around the world and eating the finest of foods, to living in a jail cell, making $40 dollars a month cleaning other inmates' living quarters. Yikes. In a 2014 interview with Politico, he said, "I miss everything," noting that being estranged from his loved ones was the worst part of being jailed. "I don't have anything to live for."

In the eyes of the law, no amount of wealth can buy immunity from the consequences of one's actions — not even if you're a billionaire!