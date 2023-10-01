Media Moments R. Kelly Can Never Erase

By the mid-2010s, R. Kelly was still making albums and touring across the country. In December 2015, he released his thirteenth album, "The Buffet," which only sold 37,000 copies within its first week, compared to other albums, like the 2013 album "Black Panties," which sold over 100,000 in the same timeframe. With his album flopping off the start, Kelly agreed to do a sit-down interview with Caroline Modarressy-Tehrani of HuffPost Live to hopefully garner some attention for the album, but it backfired horribly.

Just two weeks after "The Buffet" was released, Kelly sat down with Modarressy-Tehrani on December 23, 2015. During the interview, she asked the R&B singer if he had a healthy relationship with sex, as the lyrics in his songs are heavily sexual. Kelly immediately got defensive about the question and answered, "I did not come here to get interrogated. I didn't come here for a deposition." After condescendingly asking Modarressy-Tehrani if she knew what a deposition was, he continued, "This is not about R. Kelly. This is not about music. This is not about someone who works hard on his music, who has an album out. This is about trying to interrogate me, and this is about, you know, disrespect."

The interview did not last long after that. Modarressy-Tehrani asked Kelly what he had to say to his many fans who questioned if there was truth to his sexual abuse allegations, and he angrily talked over her, dodged the question, and stormed off set.