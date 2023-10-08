RHOA: A Look At Kim Zolciak's Daughter Brielle's Financial Problems

It's no secret that "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum, Kim Zolciak has had some serious financial issues of late. However, in August 2023, her daughter, Brielle Biermann dealt with a major money woe of her own. She was accused of owing American Express a lot of money — and the credit card company sued. That said, it seems as though she managed to get back on track, fast.

Just shy of a year after telling People that she and sister Ariana Biermann would be starring in their own, Los Angeles-based reality show centered on their financial independence, Brielle found herself in hot water. As reported by TMZ, American Express alleged that she hadn't been abiding by her minimum payments, and as a result, she needed to hand over a whopping $12,870.25. For Brielle, the timing couldn't have been worse. Just months prior, her family home went into foreclosure. Then, her parents' marriage fell apart — and it turned out their financial situation was even more dire than they'd let on. Both Zolciak and Kroy Biermann have faced lawsuits of their own, with the former sued by Target and Saks Fifth Avenue, and the latter accused of owing Baha Mar casino more than $50,000.

However, even amid the financial turmoil at home, Brielle managed to get a handle on the situation. In fact, in a matter of weeks, American Express had dropped the lawsuit altogether. Brielle may be new to financial independence, but she certainly seems to be doing pretty well at it.