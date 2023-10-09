Melissa Gilbert's Son Dakota Is All Grown Up And Lives A Normal Life

Melissa Gilbert is a proud mom of seven. The "Little House on the Prairie" star gave birth to two sons, Dakota Brinkman and Michael Boxleitner, from her first two marriages, per Closer Weekly. Over the course of her three total marriages, she also became a stepmother to five children. The actor took to Instagram in September 2020 to celebrate International Son's Day. While posting photos of herself with her four sons, Gilbert tagged the accounts of all of the boys except Brinkman, whom she noted "doesn't do the social media thing." Gilbert wrote, "How blessed I am to have the four generous, kind, funny, talented souls in my life."

Gilbert described Brinkman as "compassionate, funny, loving, kind and fiercely loyal" in a 2020 Instagram birthday tribute. Back in 2016, Gilbert announced via Instagram that Brinkman and his partner, Marissa, had become engaged. The couple went on to get hitched in 2018. Gilbert expressed her excitement in December 2020 as she announced that Marissa was pregnant. "There's a third person in this picture ... my GRANDDAUGHTER!!!" Gilbert wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Brinkman and Marissa. In the past, Brinkman has dabbled in entertainment.