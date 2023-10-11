Signs Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods' Years-Long Feud Is Over

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods have flaunted their renewed friendship since July, proving their long feud is finally over.

Those keeping up with Jenner's life know that she and Woods used to be BFFs who roomed together and even appeared on Jenner's reality show, "Life of Kylie." However, their bond was shattered in 2019 after Woods reportedly made out with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. Woods admitted that Thompson kissed her at a house party but said she didn't let it go any further. Either way, her relationship with Jenner didn't survive the subsequent chaos — and their breakup was just as devastating as Khloe and Thompson's.

During the height of the drama, Jenner even defended Woods against her sisters' social media taunts. "I just feel like we're bigger than this, we're better than this ... We just don't need to bully anyone," Kylie said to Kim Kardashian during an episode of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians." She added, "I just don't think anyone deserves this. We should express everything to each other in person, however we feel." Around this time, there was buzz that the Kardashian family was gunning for Jenner to cut ties with Woods, though an insider implied the decision wouldn't come easy. The source told Us Weekly, "It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she's her best friend." Although Jenner and Woods drifted apart, recent events suggest they have found their way back to each other.