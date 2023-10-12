Priscilla Presley Had An Eerie Feeling Days Before Lisa Marie's Death

The news of Lisa Marie Presley's tragic death back in January 2023 came as a surprise to most. However, her mother, Priscilla Presley, had a feeling that something was up. In fact, that feeling coincided with Lisa Marie's final appearance at the Golden Globes.

Several months after Lisa Marie's death, the cause was revealed to have been a bowel obstruction. As seen in documents obtained by Los Angeles Times, that had come about as a result of bariatric surgery for weight loss, which the singer had undergone at some point in the years leading up to her untimely death. Per Mayo Clinic, one of the symptoms of an obstruction is severe abdominal pain, and according to Priscilla, Lisa Marie had been complaining of that not long before she died. In fact, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the businesswoman revealed that one conversation she'd had with her daughter post-Golden Globes had left her feeling a little uneasy.

"I did know there was something not right," she told the outlet. However, even with her intuition telling her there was something amiss, it's likely Priscilla had no idea just how dire the situation would become. Two days later, Lisa Marie would be rushed to hospital and die soon after, leaving Priscilla and the rest of their family devastated.