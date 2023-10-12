Priscilla Presley Had An Eerie Feeling Days Before Lisa Marie's Death
The news of Lisa Marie Presley's tragic death back in January 2023 came as a surprise to most. However, her mother, Priscilla Presley, had a feeling that something was up. In fact, that feeling coincided with Lisa Marie's final appearance at the Golden Globes.
Several months after Lisa Marie's death, the cause was revealed to have been a bowel obstruction. As seen in documents obtained by Los Angeles Times, that had come about as a result of bariatric surgery for weight loss, which the singer had undergone at some point in the years leading up to her untimely death. Per Mayo Clinic, one of the symptoms of an obstruction is severe abdominal pain, and according to Priscilla, Lisa Marie had been complaining of that not long before she died. In fact, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the businesswoman revealed that one conversation she'd had with her daughter post-Golden Globes had left her feeling a little uneasy.
"I did know there was something not right," she told the outlet. However, even with her intuition telling her there was something amiss, it's likely Priscilla had no idea just how dire the situation would become. Two days later, Lisa Marie would be rushed to hospital and die soon after, leaving Priscilla and the rest of their family devastated.
Lisa Marie was in pain at the Golden Globes after-party
Not long after Austin Butler won the Golden Globe for best actor for "Elvis," Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley had headed to the Chateau Marmont for the awards' after-party. However, what would have been their final public outing as mother and daughter was cut short. As Priscilla recounted to The Hollywood Reporter, "We sat down and ordered drinks, and she says, 'Mom, my stomach hurts really bad.' We immediately got up and left."
It's likely Priscilla had been concerned about her daughter for some time leading up to their exit. According to the New York Times, the autopsy mentioned that she'd been experiencing severe stomach aches for several months — and that wasn't her only symptom. On top of the pain, she'd also been dealing with nausea, vomiting and even fever. Sadly, she never saw a doctor about the situation, and when she finally did receive emergency medical attention, it was already too late.
Heartbreakingly, Priscilla also told The Hollywood Reporter that she hadn't been able to say her goodbyes. Despite racing to the hospital as soon as she'd got the call from Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, by the time she arrived, her daughter had already passed away.
Pain aside, Lisa Marie's final outing with Priscilla had been fun
While Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley ended up leaving the Golden Globes after-party earlier than anticipated, one consolation is that up until that point, they'd been having a fantastic time. In fact, Priscilla joked to The Hollywood Reporter that they'd laughed about her tripping over her heels as they entered the party. Even more heartwarming, Priscilla shared that it was a memory that would always make her smile.
It's also worth remembering that, even with many pointing out in retrospect that Lisa Marie had looked uncomfortable at the Golden Globes ceremony itself, in each of her interviews on the night, she gushed over how happy she'd been to see her father's story come to life in "Elvis." Speaking to Extra TV, she'd gushed over Austin Butler being the first actor to truly honor her father rather than approach his story in a comedic way. And, post-ceremony, Lisa Marie told People that she was thrilled that Butler had walked away as a winner.
Priscilla's final appearance with her daughter may have been underlined with concern, but it's great to know that despite the pain Lisa Marie was experiencing at the time, the mother-daughter duo had a lot of fun together. And, even with all the heartbreak surrounding the situation, it's comforting to know that Lisa Marie was finally at peace with how her father was depicted on screen.