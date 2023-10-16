Strange Things About Russell Brand And Laura Gallacher's Marriage

The following references sexual abuse allegations.

In September 2023, comedian and actor Russell Brand was accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse by four women following a journalistic investigation conducted by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches. The same day, a documentary titled "Russell Brand: In Plain Sight" aired on British TV's Channel 4.

Prior to the allegations being released, Brand shared a YouTube video in which he stated, "Amidst this litany of astonishing rather baroque attacks, often very serious allegations, that I absolutely refute." He continued, "These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous."

Brand has been married to his wife Laura Gallacher since August 2017, and the couple is raising a family together. Join us as we take a look at some of the strange things about Russell Brand and Laura Gallacher's marriage.