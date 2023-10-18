A Look Back At Nick Cannon's Short-Lived Fling With TLC Singer Chilli

Relationship-wise, Nick Cannon is best known for his marriage to Mariah Carey, but at least two other stars have serenaded his heart. During the early 2000s, Cannon dated singer and actress Christina Milian, but today, we're recapping Cannon's brief relationship with Chilli from TLC (who's currently dating actor Matthew Lawrence).

According to Page Six, Cannon openly flaunted his romantic attachment to Chilli in September 2016 before he even finalized his divorce from Mariah Carey. The outlet got word via an anonymous source that Cannon and Chilli had recently enjoyed a super flirtatious outing. "Nick and Chilli were all over each other," shared the source. "He was deejaying and any chance they could get, they kissed and hugged and were super affectionate." They also claimed that the entertainers looked infatuated with one another. Now that's adorable.

According to E! News, Cannon and Chilli became more than friends around July 2016. "Nick and Chilli [have] been hanging out on the low," the source said. "[They've] been friends for some time and just recently this summer they have been hanging out romantically." Neither Cannon nor Chilli ever claimed each other as boyfriend and girlfriend, but they did enough to get people talking. Here's the evidence confirming that the two entertainers once decided to spend quality time together — even though it seemed super casual.