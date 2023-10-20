The Untold Truth Of Suzanne Somers

On October 15, 2023, the world lost Suzanne Somers, who transformed a successful acting career into a massively lucrative health and wellness empire. Somers' big break came when she was cast in a dialogue-free, eye-candy role in "American Grafitti." That led to guest spots on various TV series until she landed the role that would change her life: ditzy Chrissy Snow on "Three's Company." The risqué sitcom became a smash hit, and Somers was its breakout star, until a contract dispute ended her time on the show at the peak of its popularity. Her next series, "She's the Sheriff," didn't last long, but she had better luck in the 1990s, enjoying a seven-season run in family sitcom "Step By Step."

After that, Somers backed away from Hollywood to focus on the business she'd been building, rebranding herself as a fitness leader. Harnessing the power of home-shopping TV channels such as QVC, Somers sold her own line of clothing, jewelry and the like before rebranding herself as a wellness guru and, as she grew older, a longevity expert. Throughout all these incarnations, Somers remained an enduring popular celebrity, writing dozens of books along the way — including several New York Times bestsellers.

She may have left acting behind, but her fans' support proved to be unwavering. As the world mourns this beloved celebrity, read on to discover the untold truth of Suzanne Somers.