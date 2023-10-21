A Look At The Romance Rumors Between Kim Zolciak & Chet Hanks

Kim Zolciak may be in the midst of her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann, but it seems her latest reality TV project has served as a decent distraction. And no, we're not talking about the production of "The Surreal Life" itself. According to sources involved in the show, she and co-star Chet Hanks got pretty cozy while filming.

News of Zolciak and Chet featuring on "The Surreal Life" first broke when MTV shared a press release in mid-September 2023. Production began not long after — unfortunate timing for Zolciak, who ended up missing a court appearance because of the filming schedule. However, divorce drama aside, she's said to have had a pretty good time on location, largely thanks to Chet.

Speaking to Us Weekly, an insider revealed that the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum had grown close with the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. Though the source added that nothing had happened between them — just months prior, Page Six published photos of Chet looking very loved-up with girlfriend Melissa Maysing — they did also say that there seemed to be a mutual attraction. Shooting for the reality show has since wrapped, meaning fans are likely to have to wait until it airs in early 2024 to see what really went down between the two. However, Zolciak has certainly dropped hints that there was at least some truth to the rumors in the meantime.