The Sad Reality Of Sam Asghari's Life After Breaking Up With Britney Spears

Sam Asghari was living his best life before calling it quits with Britney Spears. The pair appeared happily in love throughout their relationship and marriage, with the two often found canoodling in Miami or cruising through Cabo. But almost immediately after they split, his life had been upended, too, and if reports are to be believed, he's not doing as well as he did — at least in terms of making a living.

Asghari and Spears famously met in October 2016 on the set of the singer's "Slumber Party" music video shoot. They hit it off immediately and went Instagram official only a few months later. You could say that the former lovebirds were together through thick and thin, especially when Spears fought to break free from her years-long conservatorship. Asghari had been her pillar of support during that period. "I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles in our way," he wrote on Instagram at the time, leading fans to conclude it was a jab at Spears' father, Jamie. The couple married a year after her trial, only to break things off 14 months later.

Spears admitted she took the breakup hard, but despite the pain, she told fans she was "doing pretty damn good" on Instagram. As for Asghari? The trainer is reportedly without a job after moving out of the singer's home.