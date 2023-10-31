Matthew Perry's Last Real Estate Purchase Marked A New Life Chapter

Monica and Chandler's abode on "Friends" has become quite iconic, but in real life, Matthew Perry had much more than just a New York City apartment. A couple of years before he tragically died, Perry had made a big real estate purchase for a new style of living.

"Friends" changed Perry's life forever, and that included the types of homes in which he lived. After his success in the first season, the actor decided to purchase a home in the Hollywood Hills in 1995, which is known for its celebrity neighborhood, according to House Beautiful. Perry once joked it was a rite of passage for famous people to purchase a home in the Hollywood Hills. In 1995, he told The Toronto Star, "A Hollywood house in the Hills. It's the law when you have a successful sitcom: Between the first and second seasons, you buy a house." Perry had the Hollywood Hills home for nearly all of his run on "Friends." He sold the home in 2001 and went on to make several big real estate purchases throughout his life, per House Beautiful.

Unfortunately, Perry's life would be cut short after he reportedly drowned in his hot tub in October 2023, per TMZ. The home in which the "Friends" actor passed away had only recently been purchased by Perry and was set to mark a new chapter in his life.