Matthew Perry's Pickleball Coach Speaks On How The Actor Seemed Before His Tragic Death

As fans and loved ones continue to mourn Matthew Perry, his pickleball coach is sharing new insights into the actor's final months. On October 28, the actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit NBC sitcom "Friends" was reported dead after being found unresponsive in a hot tub. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," Perry's family said in a statement to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

In the wake of his tragic death, several Hollywood stars shared their condolences, while recounting some of their favorite memories with the late star. In a heartwarming tribute, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she met Perry while attending the Williamstown Theater Festival in Massachusetts in the summer of 1993. "He was so funny and so sweet and so much fun to be with. We drove out to swim in creeks, had beers in the local college bar, kissed in a field of long grass. It was a magical summer," she wrote on Instagram.

But when he wasn't acting up a storm, making audiences laugh, or kissing some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Perry was out exploring his hobbies including pickleball, which he enjoyed in his final years. And as we all continue to remember his legacy, Perry's pickleball coach, Matt Manasse, is looking back on the actor's final day on the court.