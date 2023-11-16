How Gwen Stefani And Gavin Rossdale Tried To Save Their Marriage

Before their devastating split, Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were the quintessential rock and roll couple, regarded as one of the most iconic pairs in music. Their relationship spanned decades and astonishingly withstood a flurry of scandals, but sadly, despite persistent efforts from both sides, their marriage eventually crumbled.

Their love story started in 1995 when No Doubt had been tapped to be the opening act of Rossdale's band, Bush, on tour. Stefani had just broken up with her ex and bandmate Tony Kanal, telling Howard Stern in a 2016 interview that she felt rebellious then. "[Rossdale] somehow got my phone number, and that was that." Meanwhile, Rossdale confessed that he went to lengths just to get the "Hollaback Girl" singer to notice him. "I threw a party in New Orleans just as an excuse to hang out with her," he told Details Magazine. They didn't marry until 2002, and throughout their 13-year marriage, they welcomed three children: Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston.

Their relationship was never perfect and was, at times, marred with hurdles, especially in the early years. In 2004, reports confirmed Rossdale's paternity of model Daisy Lowe, and in 2010, Courtney Love claimed that she had a tryst with him when he and Stefani were still in the dating stage. Through it all, Stefani still viewed their marriage as a "huge accomplishment" in an interview with Elle UK. "I feel so proud (of our relationship) – it hasn't been the easiest journey," she told the outlet, according to Us Weekly. But that journey ended in 2015, even after undergoing intense marriage counseling.