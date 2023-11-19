Things Meghan Markle Owns That Once Belonged To Princess Diana

Meghan Markle never got a chance to meet her mother-in-law, but she has a number of fancy keepsakes by which to honor her memory. Prior to her passing, Princess Diana had specifically requested that her sons inherit her full collection of jewelry to gift to their wives one day, as was reported by The Telegraph back in 2002. Suffice it to say, both princes have made good on that request.

Though Princess Diana's engagement ring was famously given to Kate Middleton when Prince William proposed, Markle was also presented with a piece of her late mother-in-law's collection when Prince Harry went down on one knee. As he revealed in his and Markle's engagement interview with BBC, two of the diamonds used in the ring had belonged to his mother. It was a sweet nod to the late princess, to be sure. However, once he and Markle had tied the knot, she was gifted a number of full pieces that Princess Diana had once worn. These included earrings previously worn by Princess Diana, as well as bracelets, and a watch that was undoubtedly packed with meaning for Markle — more on that, later!

While there's a good chance Markle has yet to wear every piece of jewelry from her late mother-in-law, in the years since marrying Prince Harry, we've seen glimpses of some of the glamorous pieces now in her possession. That said, while the jewels the "Suits" alum has worn are undoubtedly valuable, something tells us Markle's bigger concern is the sentiment behind them.