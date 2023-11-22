Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Remarkable Hairstyles Over The Years

By eschewing pigtails and long hairstyles for years, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt defied many people's expectations of how a little girl should look. Her follicular non-conformity has also helped fuel the public's fascination with her, as if being the offspring of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt isn't enough to make her a top target of the tabloids and the paparazzi.

As of this writing, she hasn't given any in-depth interviews about her life, so some people have built a narrative around Shiloh using quotes from her parents and images of her from babyhood to adolescence. Much of the speculation about Shiloh's psyche has been based on how she wears her hair and the clothing she chooses to wear. Her parents allow her the freedom to make these decisions, which is something Jolie has been forced to defend on occasion. "I let her be who she is," the mother of six told Stylist (via the Mirror) in 2010. "People look at kids and think they should wear certain types of clothes. I think children should wear what they want and express themselves." This belief also applies to hair.

Shiloh's much-buzzed-about decision to wear her hair cropped short hasn't just made her stand out from other girls her age over the years; Jolie revealed that her daughter's blonde locks made her the odd one out in her own family long before she was able to voice her hairstyle desires.