The Tragic Truth About Priyanka Chopra

In a lot of ways, Priyanka Chopra leads an enviable life. Today, she's one of the biggest stars, not just in Hollywood but in Bollywood as well, and married to one of the most sought-after men in entertainment. Her ascent to fame was unlike any other, too — it all started when she won Miss World back in 2000. The world immediately took notice of her beauty and talent, paving the way for a fruitful career in acting.

But according to Chopra herself, her life is anything but flawless. "My life was an epitome of imperfection. I'm not perfect like Aishwarya Rai, beautiful, stunning," she told Associated Press (via People). "I was a gawky kid, had low self-esteem, came from a modest middle-class background, had white marks on my legs, but only thing I knew was to work hard and learn. I didn't know how to act or win a beauty pageant," she said, noting that the only thing she had going for her was her tenacity, and boy did she hustle to get to where she is today. "But I was damn hard working. Today, my legs sell 12 brands."

From the outside looking in, it appears as though Chopra's life is void of any hardships, but it couldn't be further from the truth. From experiencing racism as a child to almost quitting acting due to a botched surgery, the "Citadel" actor has weathered her fair share of struggles over the years.