The Biggest Celebrity Confessions Of 2023

In her 2023 tell-all "The Woman in Me," pop icon Britney Spears confessed to having an abortion. This twenty-year-old secret was a shock to fans everywhere. In recent years, fans have learned that Spears's life has been much darker than she (was allowed to) let on. Even when she was part of the quintessential early 2000s It couple with NSYNC member Justin Timberlake, life was not sunshine and rainbows, especially after then 19-year-old Spears had to make the difficult decision to terminate their unexpected pregnancy.

She shares in her memoir, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day ... But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young" (via People). Because her pregnancy and abortion were a secret, she did not tell her family about it, and the procedure was performed at home. Spears recalls crying during the whole procedure and describes the decision as one of the most agonizing in her life. If this wasn't enough, Spears confirmed after years of fan speculation that she knew JT was cheating on her, "I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go," she shared.

Although painful, the "Womanizer" singer shared that the book brought her closure, and she hopes it can help people who feel "misunderstood" (via Instagram).