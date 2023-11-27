A Deep Dive Into Taylor Momsen's Troubled Life Post Gossip Girl

The following article includes mention of suicide and substance abuse.

For many OG "Gossip Girl" fans, Taylor Momsen will forever be Jenny Humphrey, sister to Penn Badgley's Dan Humphrey and arch-rival to Leighton Meester's Blair Waldorf. However, more than a decade since the show wrapped, the actor-turned-singer has faced a ton of heartache — some of which took her to a very dark place.

As Momsen explained in an interview on Badgley's podcast, "Podcrushed," she was just 12 years old when she shot the pilot for "Gossip Girl," though she'd already been an actor for most of her life. In light of that, when she was cast in "Gossip Girl," she was fairly over acting altogether. Nevertheless, she joined the cast, which certainly came with some perks, and as she pointed out in an interview at The 92nd Street Y, New York, it was a great experience.

Even so, after a few years on the show, she was determined to pursue her real passion: music. Luckily for Momsen, the creators of "Gossip Girl" found a way to write her out of episodes, meaning she was able to do just that without any contract disputes. However, that's not to say everything was smooth sailing from then onward.

After losing two loved ones in quick succession, Momsen has had a lot of sadness to contend with in the years since she walked away from "Gossip Girl." In fact, speaking to Badgley and his co-hosts, she explained that the traumas she endured almost saw her walk away from music as well.