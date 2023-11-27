Keith Morrison Breaks Social Media Silence To Honor Matthew Perry's Legacy
This article contains mention of addiction.
Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, has returned to social media after the "Friends" actor's tragic death. In late October 2023, Perry died at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning, per TMZ. The death was sudden, and many mourned the loss of the beloved star. Not long after, Perry's family shared a statement regarding his death. They told People, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." Since then, those closest to Perry have remained silent, but Morrison has now taken the time to return to social media and honor his late stepson.
On November 27, 2023, the "Dateline" correspondent took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to encourage those who loved Perry dearly to donate to his foundation. "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," Morrison wrote. "But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. matthewperryfoundation.org."
Shortly after his death, Perry's family decided to honor the "17 Again" actor by creating a foundation to help those struggling with addiction, per CNN. Perry himself had faced addiction throughout his life, and his family knew that the foundation would mean a lot to him. As Morrison continues to grieve the loss of his stepson, he also wants to help those who have been on a similar journey.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Keith Morrison and Matthew Perry had a close relationship
When Matthew Perry was 12 years old, his mother, Suzanne Perry, got married for a second time to journalist Keith Morrison, per People. While things can get tricky with step-parents, Matthew and Morrison had a close bond with one another.
The "Dateline" correspondent watched his stepson grow into the incredible actor that he was. During a 2018 appearance on "Watch What Happens Live, " Morrison gushed about the "Friends" star and talked about his role as Chandler Bing. "That character is Matthew," the newsman revealed. "Yeah, and it always has been him. He's just a talented soul, a smart guy." The admiration wasn't one-sided, either — in his 2020 memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing," Perry praised Morrison for the role he played in the family, per Buzzfeed. "The only thing that is annoying about Keith is that he always takes my mother's side," Perry wrote. "He is her protector ... But my family was held together by one man, and that was Keith Morrison."
Even when Perry faced some difficult moments in his life due to his addiction, Morrison was always by his side. After Perry suffered a colon rupture as a result of his addiction issues in 2018, the journalist told People, "We were able to be with him a lot of the time through that, which was I think good for everybody. It brings the whole family closer." Through thick and thin, Keith Morrison and Matthew Perry clearly had a relationship like no other.