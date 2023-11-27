Keith Morrison Breaks Social Media Silence To Honor Matthew Perry's Legacy

This article contains mention of addiction.

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, has returned to social media after the "Friends" actor's tragic death. In late October 2023, Perry died at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning, per TMZ. The death was sudden, and many mourned the loss of the beloved star. Not long after, Perry's family shared a statement regarding his death. They told People, "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother. Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend." Since then, those closest to Perry have remained silent, but Morrison has now taken the time to return to social media and honor his late stepson.

On November 27, 2023, the "Dateline" correspondent took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to encourage those who loved Perry dearly to donate to his foundation. "This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch," Morrison wrote. "But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful. matthewperryfoundation.org."

Shortly after his death, Perry's family decided to honor the "17 Again" actor by creating a foundation to help those struggling with addiction, per CNN. Perry himself had faced addiction throughout his life, and his family knew that the foundation would mean a lot to him. As Morrison continues to grieve the loss of his stepson, he also wants to help those who have been on a similar journey.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

