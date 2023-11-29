Why Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Didn't Get A Dime In Their Divorce

When Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot, many fans rejoiced as the pop star finally found her match (or did she?). But some also raised concerns for the future state of her finances, especially given her then-recent liberation from a costly conservatorship that drained millions from her earnings, with her father allegedly pocketing a staggering $6 million.

The good news is the former lovebirds had the foresight to sign a prenup that protected Spears' $60 million fortune. According to a source, they agreed that Asghari would not be entitled to any of her earnings and assets pre-marriage. "Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor," they told Page Six. "Any money she made before the wedding is protected." Asghari appeared more than happy to oblige, even taking to social media to joke about the matter to quell fans' worries. "Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup," he quipped on Instagram Stories. "Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

When they eventually parted ways in 2023, Asghari reportedly walked away without even a tiny portion of Spears' wealth, as stipulated by the solid prenup agreement. As it turns out, apart from safeguarding her pre-marital assets, the brief duration of their marriage spared the fitness trainer from laying claim to any of what could have been his had they only lasted longer.