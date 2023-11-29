Why Britney Spears' Ex Sam Asghari Didn't Get A Dime In Their Divorce
When Britney Spears and Sam Asghari tied the knot, many fans rejoiced as the pop star finally found her match (or did she?). But some also raised concerns for the future state of her finances, especially given her then-recent liberation from a costly conservatorship that drained millions from her earnings, with her father allegedly pocketing a staggering $6 million.
The good news is the former lovebirds had the foresight to sign a prenup that protected Spears' $60 million fortune. According to a source, they agreed that Asghari would not be entitled to any of her earnings and assets pre-marriage. "Britney and Sam signed a prenup in her favor," they told Page Six. "Any money she made before the wedding is protected." Asghari appeared more than happy to oblige, even taking to social media to joke about the matter to quell fans' worries. "Thank you to everyone who is concerned about the prenup," he quipped on Instagram Stories. "Of course, we're getting an ironclad prenup to protect my Jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."
When they eventually parted ways in 2023, Asghari reportedly walked away without even a tiny portion of Spears' wealth, as stipulated by the solid prenup agreement. As it turns out, apart from safeguarding her pre-marital assets, the brief duration of their marriage spared the fitness trainer from laying claim to any of what could have been his had they only lasted longer.
Their marriage didn't last long enough
Although they were together for more than half a decade, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were only married for a total of 14 months. If sources' claims about the prenup are to be believed, Asghari would have exited with at least $1 million in tow had the marriage stretched to ten more months. An insider told Us Weekly that the "Hot Seat" star was initially entitled to "$1 million per year every two years," albeit the prenup stated a ceiling limit of $10 million after 15 years.
Asghari reportedly tried contesting the terms of the prenup in a bid to siphon money from his ex, but his team straight up put an end to all the speculations. "There are many claims that Sam is challenging the prenup and threatening to exploit his ex-wife with videos," his rep told Page Six. "However, all these claims are false, as no negative intention has ever been directed towards her and never will be. Sam has always and will always support her."
To be fair to Asghari, it does seem that he continues to cheer her on. When asked about his reaction to Spears calling him a "gift of God" in her bombshell memoir, he had nothing but good words to say. "That made me smile, to be honest," he admitted to TMZ. "I'm freaking proud of her. I hope she takes over the world."
Sam Asghari didn't walk away totally empty-handed
Although Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's prenup agreement effectively prevented the model from gaining access to Spears' wealth, he didn't bow out of their union completely empty-handed. Divorce documents obtained by Buzzfeed noted that Asghari sought spousal support from the "Toxic" singer and asked her to cover the entirety of his legal fees. What's more, given that Spears continued to reside in the house they shared in Thousand Oaks, TMZ reported that she's forking $10,000 to pay for his new apartment in Los Angeles.
As of this writing, the two have yet to reach a divorce settlement, but sources dished to the outlet that Asghari may eventually receive a check from Spears in the tune of "low six figures." It remains unclear how that will come to be considering the supposed rock-solid prenup, but at least Spears will not be giving away millions.
Meanwhile, Asghari is apparently keeping himself busy with raking in his own millions by growing his brand and vying for acting gigs. "Sam is continuing to work on his fitness brand, but his main focus is pursuing his acting career," a source close to the actor told Us Weekly. "That's where his passion lies and what makes him the happiest." Spears, too, is reportedly on the mend and working on a musical comeback. Guess all's well that ends well!