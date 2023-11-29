Omid Scobie Fans Flames Of Suspicion With Endgame Book Scandal - Here's What We Know

Royal biographer Omid Scobie is putting an end to the rumors that he had deliberately namedropped the person who raised "concerns" about the color of the skin of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children in his new book. As he claimed, he was completely silent, not silenced — no pun intended.

In case you need a royal refresher, Markle revealed in their infamous interview with Oprah that within the Royal Family, there were "conversations about how dark his [Archie's] skin might be." She said that it was Harry who had first been privy to it, who then admitted to being taken aback that such an issue would even be raised at all. In response, Buckingham Palace recognized that these assertions were worrying and insinuated that "recollections may vary." But they also assured the public that they would sort it all behind closed doors. To this day, the identity of the Royal Family member in question had been kept under wraps — that is until Scobie's book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," reportedly unveiled it in copies distributed in the Netherlands.

Speaking with "RTL Boulevard," Scobie insisted that he never revealed the identity in any of his submitted manuscripts. "There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it," he said (via Daily Mail). Meanwhile, fans aren't buying it, with many thinking that the mistake had been intentional, given the author's history with Meghan and Harry.