Omid Scobie Fans Flames Of Suspicion With Endgame Book Scandal - Here's What We Know
Royal biographer Omid Scobie is putting an end to the rumors that he had deliberately namedropped the person who raised "concerns" about the color of the skin of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children in his new book. As he claimed, he was completely silent, not silenced — no pun intended.
In case you need a royal refresher, Markle revealed in their infamous interview with Oprah that within the Royal Family, there were "conversations about how dark his [Archie's] skin might be." She said that it was Harry who had first been privy to it, who then admitted to being taken aback that such an issue would even be raised at all. In response, Buckingham Palace recognized that these assertions were worrying and insinuated that "recollections may vary." But they also assured the public that they would sort it all behind closed doors. To this day, the identity of the Royal Family member in question had been kept under wraps — that is until Scobie's book, "Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy's Fight for Survival," reportedly unveiled it in copies distributed in the Netherlands.
Speaking with "RTL Boulevard," Scobie insisted that he never revealed the identity in any of his submitted manuscripts. "There's never been no version that I've produced that has names in it," he said (via Daily Mail). Meanwhile, fans aren't buying it, with many thinking that the mistake had been intentional, given the author's history with Meghan and Harry.
Some fans think it wasn't an innocent mistake
An intentional blunder? A genuine mistake by the printers? Fans can't seem to agree as to why the Dutch version of Omid Scobie's book ended up namedropping the so-called "racist royal," but a good chunk of them are side-eyeing the coincidence of it all, especially those who believe that he's besties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
"This has been done on purpose! It's a PR tactic and has Meghan's handprints all over it!" one fan asserted, while another theorized that the royal couple had a direct involvement in the making of the book. "I think we all know Harry and Meghan contributed to Omid's book. I think the reason he chose the name Endgame is because this is the final nail in Harry and Meghan's coffin." Another speculated: "This was no accident. This was a coordinated attack on the Royal Family."
Whatever the case, Scobie remains firm in his stance that he had nothing to do with the printing mishap. He also clarified that he's not friends with the couple at all. "I'm very tired of the 'Meg's pal' stuff," he admitted to The Standard. "I feel like it's a force that I can't even stop... No matter how many times I explain that I'm not her friend... there's always going to be a million people still calling me 'Meg's pal'." As for the backlash? He already expected the deluge of critics anyway. "I realize it closes the door in many places and burns bridges," he shared with Vanity Fair. "I also think that it's the right time to tell this story."