The Tragic Real-Life Story Of Elvis Presley's Parents Vernon And Gladys

The following article includes references to drug and alcohol addiction.

From his struggles with addiction, to his sudden death, many would say Elvis Presley lived quite a tragic life, and it turns out his parents' lives were no different. Vernon and Gladys Presley dealt with their own series of hardships few likely know about,

Gladys and Vernon welcomed Elvis in 1935 in a small two-bedroom house in Tupelo, Mississippi, per Graceland. From an early age, it was clear Elvis was musically gifted and as he forged a path into the industry, his parents were by his side through it all. As the "Burning Love" singer began to go on the road to pursue his dreams, he remained incredibly close to his parents, per Elvis Australia. Gladys recalled, "He phones us every other night, no matter where he is. 'How's my babies?' he asks us. We've always been very close... He was always that way about us." Even as his fame grew, Elvis stayed incredibly close to both of his parents, and it was evident that he adored them like no other.

With Elvis' fame and fortune, it may have seemed like Vernon and Gladys had a life many would dream of. Yet, while that might have been true at certain points in their life, Vernon and Gladys' life was also paired with moments of tragedy that even the most diehard Elvis fan would be shocked to discover.