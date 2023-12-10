Tragic Details About The Gilmore Girls Cast

The following article includes references to eating disorders and addiction.

"Gilmore Girls" ran from 2000 to 2007 on The WB, and later on The CW. It's hard to believe that the hit comedy-drama originally premiered over two decades ago, as the show's popularity has increased exponentially in recent years thanks to Netflix and the four-part reunion series, "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." "It's fun because different groups of people are finding it," star Lauren Graham said of the original series on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Now, "Gilmore Girls" has become the ultimate comfort show for fans new and old to (re)watch during fall and winter — there's a reason Richard Gilmore (Edward Herrmann) saying "I am an autumn" has become a viral TikTok sound bite after all!

The show launched the careers of many of its stars, including the titular Gilmore girls, Lorelai (Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel), who've both gone on to enjoy successful TV careers. Melissa McCarthy, who played Lorelai's best friend Sookie, went on to become a major movie star, as did their nutty neighbor Kirk (Sean Gunn) who joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe after "Gilmore Girls." But gaining such success and notoriety hasn't shielded the expansive cast and crew from tragedies in their lives. The Stars Hollow locals have had to deal with everything from serious accidents and workplace drama to sad and unexpected deaths. Here are all the tragic details you need to know about the cast of "Gilmore Girls."