What We Know About Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Relationship With Her Sisters

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson of "Toddlers and Tiaras" fame wrote a touching tribute to her older sister Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, who died on December 9, 2023, due to complications from adrenal cancer. Taking to Instagram, the reality star shared details of her sister's final moments, telling fans that Cardwell was surrounded by her loved ones. Thompson also expressed difficulty in coping with the loss, which is indicative of how close Cardwell was to her before her passing.

"Last night we all surrounded Anna with love & let her know it was okay to go," Thompson penned. "I really don't know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn't been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is." She went on to say that her love for Cardwell is ever-enduring and that she will make sure that she'll remember her sister for as long as she lives. "We will all make sure your legacy lives on forever. And i promise to always make sure to celebrate our birthday like you never left! The sky looks a little bit different today. We will always love you Anna."

Fans of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" can attest to the deep bond between Thompson and Cardwell. But their close relationship isn't exclusive to the two of them. It also extends to their other sisters, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, although it didn't happen until much later.