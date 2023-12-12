8 Unforgettable Celeb Meltdowns In 2023

2023 was brimming with shocking celebrity drama! For starters, Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me" totally exposed the scandalous details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake that fans were aching to know. Then, writer Omid Scobie accidentally name-dropped the royal who inquired about how melanated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie would be. Meanwhile, the "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, per Today, really confirmed the fact that fame and fortune can throw a person's whole life into whack.

However, genuine celebrity meltdowns — which usually originate and eventually escalate from the juiciest, most scandalous celebrity drama — were much fewer and farther between. We're talking about those high-energy, emotional, fist-pounding moments when celebs bared their souls to the world — even when they definitely should've taken a breather and called their therapist instead. But, 2023 definitely supplied a few for us to ponder over. Here are 8 of the most unforgettable celeb meltdowns of 2023.