8 Unforgettable Celeb Meltdowns In 2023
2023 was brimming with shocking celebrity drama! For starters, Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman In Me" totally exposed the scandalous details about her relationship with Justin Timberlake that fans were aching to know. Then, writer Omid Scobie accidentally name-dropped the royal who inquired about how melanated Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie would be. Meanwhile, the "Vanderpump Rules" cheating scandal involving Tom Sandoval, Raquel Leviss, and Ariana Madix, per Today, really confirmed the fact that fame and fortune can throw a person's whole life into whack.
However, genuine celebrity meltdowns — which usually originate and eventually escalate from the juiciest, most scandalous celebrity drama — were much fewer and farther between. We're talking about those high-energy, emotional, fist-pounding moments when celebs bared their souls to the world — even when they definitely should've taken a breather and called their therapist instead. But, 2023 definitely supplied a few for us to ponder over. Here are 8 of the most unforgettable celeb meltdowns of 2023.
Donald Trump lashed out in court
Trump angrily rushed out of a New York courtroom during his civil fraud case after failing to get the judge to drop the charges against him, per Newsweek. "Trump pounded the table and he just stormed out and his team and all the secret service were required to scramble and chase after him," said Danya Perry who was present for the trial. "He was red in the face, he was furious," Perry added. Trump also used social media for his legal outbursts. "Got a really Biased, Nasty, Club controlled, but often overturned, Judge, a Racist, Evil, and Corrupt Attorney General ..." Trump posted to Truth Social in November.
Kourtney Kardashian drew a line in the sand with Kim
During an episode of "The Kardashians," Kim Kardashian revealed during a heated phone call that she and their family had a secret group chat about Kourtney Kardashian. Of course, Kourtney then unleashed her true feelings about Kim. "Like, it's you and my friends and my kids and everyone against me," said Kourtney during the viral phone call. "It's like you're just a f***ing witch and I f***ing hate you," she added. While Kourtney's moment wasn't nearly as fiery as Trump's courtroom meltdown, the emotion behind her words could definitely still cut glass. And while we hope the sisters can eventually put their issues behind them, Kourtney was right to feel slighted — this time.
Elon Musk had coarse words for Disney
While speaking at the New York Times Dealbook Summit in late November, Musk trashed Disney CEO Bob Iger's decision to abandon X after he reportedly made antisemitic comments, per Variety. "What this advertising boycott is going to do is, it is going to kill the company," said Musk (via Newsweek). "And the whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company." He continued, "Don't advertise. If someone is going to try and blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f*** yourself. Go f*** yourself, is that clear?" Musk also name-dropped Iger during the rant. "Hey Bob, if you're in the audience. That's how I feel, don't advertise," Musk added.
Tom Sandoval blew a gasket
Tom Sandoval put on an emotional display as he addressed cheating on Ariana Madix during the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion. However, his castmates accused him of faking crocodile tears. According to Us Weekly, Sandoval used a brief filming break to speak with his affair partner, Rachel Leviss, but then grew agitated with Bravo's cameras. "I'm done filming, I need a break ..." said Sandoval. "I want to talk to [Rachel] without a d***camera in my face. You're not understanding." Sandoval continued, "I don't feel relaxed ... We have to watch what we f***ing say. Like, I don't want that!"
Tom Hanks' niece broke down during 'Claim To Fame'
Tom Hanks' niece, Carly Reeves took her "Claim To Fame" elimination super hard. "I helped you, Hugo, I freaking helped you," Reeves said to Hugo Wentzel — former President Jimmy Carter's grandson — who guessed her celebrity connection and sent her home. "I gave you clues, and if any of them are right, I hope you go home because of that," she added. Reeves also trashed the show's producers for not giving her more difficult clues. In case you were wondering, she realizes she overdid things. "I think I overreacted a little bit, but I'm an emotional, very dramatic person," Reeves shared with Entertainment Weekly.
Chris Brown dissed a Grammy winner
Chris Brown made some pretty disparaging comments towards musician Robert Glasper, who beat him out for best R&B album at the Grammys. "YALL PLAYING WHO DA F*** IS THIS?" Brown posted to his Instagram Stories after Glasper won the coveted award (via People). Brown also made fun of Glasper's style of music by showcasing himself holding a harmonica. Eventually, Brown apologized, but it's unclear if Glasper accepted. Glasper, however, did briefly sell shirts that read, "Who TF is Robert Glasper." Unsurprisingly, Glasper's sarcastic shirts eventually sold out, according to BET.
Britney Spears had a tense moment in a restaurant
Britney Spears became enraged in January while at dinner with her ex-husband Sam Asghari. According to TMZ, Spears lashed out and started mumbling to herself after fans started filming her inside of the restaurant. The publication also reported that Asghari stormed out of the venue, though they didn't specify whether it was because of Spears or the intrusive fans. Page Six, however, painted a less erratic version of Spears. According to an employee of the restaurant, "The disruptor wasn't Britney — it was the diner who taunted her by taking a video without consent." They also claimed that Asghari was also on his then-wife's side, and only left to retrieve their car.
Jamie Foxx threw an on-set tantrum
Jamie Foxx reportedly caused quite a scene while filming a movie starring Cameron Diaz, who he'd previously convinced to return to acting, per The Sun. "There have been some issues on set and Jamie has had a major meltdown over it all," revealed an insider. "He demanded the problems be sorted immediately and sacked four of the production staff — as if that would magically improve the situation." According to Atlanta Black Star, Foxx's uncharacteristic behavior made Diaz consider taking another step from the spotlight. However, an onset source claimed to the Daily Mail they were still friends on good terms.