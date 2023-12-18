4 Red Flags That Signaled Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Were Always Doomed
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have officially called it quits. The couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, per Harper's Baazar. In the months that followed, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed together multiple times, although they never confirmed their relationship. However, the couple's romance seemed to be confirmed through all their outings, from basketball games to fashion shows, and even landing their own Gucci campaign.
It seemed like they had the potential to go the distance, and a source even revealed to ET that Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship was getting more serious. They shared, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them." Things did progress between the two as they continued to go out on dates and adventures together. But in the past couple of months, Jenner and Bad Bunny have not been seen as regularly as they used to, and it turns out things have "fizzled out" between the two, per ET.
Bad Bunny and Jenner have broken up ahead of the holidays. A source told ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them." There wasn't any bad blood between the two as they went their separate ways. Some may have thought that the two were in it for the long run, but there were a couple of red flags surrounding Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship from the beginning.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner refused to talk about their relationship
It was widely known that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were in a relationship. Their public outings and PDA didn't make it much of a secret, but even though they showcased their romance to the public, they refused to acknowledge any sort of relationship in an interview. In June 2023, the Grammy-winning musician and the supermodel did separate interviews, dodging the confirmation of their relationship.
During an interview with Rolling Stone, Bad Bunny alluded to his relationship with Jenner and his want to keep some of his life private. He shared, "Today, no one respects the privacy or life of anyone ... I keep living. Fans are always going to want to know more, but I don't focus on that. I'm always going to keep living my way." It was as if the couple rehearsed what they would say, because, in an interview with WSJ Magazine, Jenner shared a similar sentiment to the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer.
When asked about her relationship status by the outlet, the supermodel had "no comment" even though it was known she had a romance with Bad Bunny. She then spoke about privacy and her personal life, similar to the musician's interview with Rolling Stone. She said, "I try [to] find the balance of keeping things private and keeping things sacred, [and] also not letting the unfortunate frustration and stress of everyone trying to get in on it stop me from enjoying my side."
Bad Bunny kept a close relationship with his ex-girlfriend
It wasn't long after Bad Bunny broke up with his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri, that he sparked his new romance with Kendall Jenner. According to People, the "Ojitos Lindos" singer and Berlingeri reportedly called it quits in late 2022, just months before he would start his romance with Jenner. The couple were together for several years before they called it quits, and it looks like they didn't leave on bad terms. Even during his romance with Jenner, Bad Bunny kept a close relationship with his ex.
Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance reportedly started in February 2023, and just months later, the supermodel was seen watching the musician headline Coachella 2023, but she wasn't alone. According to Hola, Bad Bunny's ex, Berlingeri, was just rows behind Jenner watching him onstage. This wouldn't be the last time Berlingeri would support her ex during his relationship with Jenner.
In October 2023, Berlingeri attended a Bad Bunny listening party in Puerto Rico for his new album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana," per Hola. And the love isn't one-sided — Bad Bunny shouted out his ex in the track, "ACHO PR," thanking her for her support. The translated lyrics share, "Thank God for putting Jan, Noah, and Gabriela on my path, hey / That's why I don't ask for much when I go to bed anymore." The former couple was highly supported by fans, and we can't say the same for his relationship with Jenner.
Kendall Jenner faced backlash from Bad Bunny fans
From the moment romance rumors flew between Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, many of the singer's fans were not happy. Many felt that Jenner has profited off of Latino culture with her tequila brand, 818, amongst other instances of cultural appropriation, per Refinery 29. Although her tequila brand was released years before her relationship with Bad Bunny, many were angered by the new romance, considering the musician has always been all about Latino culture.
One user wrote, "Out of everybody in the whole entire world why tf bad bunny had to be dating kendall jenner rn???? does she even be understanding him?????" Other fans felt the romance between the couple was a bad look for Bad Bunny. One person tweeted, "that kendall jenner has changed her appearance to appeal to the latin girls. starting with the cultural appropriation of 818. it's a publicity stunt, im sure but it kinda sucks when bad bunny was all about la raza and staying true to his people. it's bad publicity for both."
Many have disliked the Kardashian-Jenner clan for years, and the supermodel's romance with Bad Bunny only fueled the hate train. It got so bad that the musician even alluded to the criticism Jenner faced in an interview with Vanity Fair. He shared, "They [fans] don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know."
Did Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner see their relationship going the distance?
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's romance started pretty casually. After reports were released that the two A-list stars were potentially exploring a new relationship in February 2023, a source revealed that Jenner was having fun, per People. They shared, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him ... She likes him and is having fun." Another source shared with ET in the early days of their relationship, that the musician and supermodel had a "flirty vibe." Although their relationship started casual, it seemed to get serious as the months went by. The two were attached at the hip, and wherever one was, the other one followed. But while it may have seemed they were in it for the long run that just wasn't the case.
According to a source from ET, the couple never saw this relationship going the distance. They shared, "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn't be a forever type of relationship and that was mutually understood from the get-go." The source made it appear as though Bad Bunny and Jenner were on the same page that their romance wasn't serious. Not only that, but both the musician and reality star are at the heights of their career, making it a bit more difficult for them to continue their relationship. The source said, "They have crazy busy schedules and know they're still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down."