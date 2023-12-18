4 Red Flags That Signaled Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Were Always Doomed

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner have officially called it quits. The couple first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, per Harper's Baazar. In the months that followed, Jenner and Bad Bunny were photographed together multiple times, although they never confirmed their relationship. However, the couple's romance seemed to be confirmed through all their outings, from basketball games to fashion shows, and even landing their own Gucci campaign.

It seemed like they had the potential to go the distance, and a source even revealed to ET that Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship was getting more serious. They shared, "Kendall and Bad Bunny are still hanging out and having a great time with each other. Things are definitely progressing between them." Things did progress between the two as they continued to go out on dates and adventures together. But in the past couple of months, Jenner and Bad Bunny have not been seen as regularly as they used to, and it turns out things have "fizzled out" between the two, per ET.

Bad Bunny and Jenner have broken up ahead of the holidays. A source told ET, "Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately and things slowly started to fizzle out between them." There wasn't any bad blood between the two as they went their separate ways. Some may have thought that the two were in it for the long run, but there were a couple of red flags surrounding Jenner and Bad Bunny's relationship from the beginning.