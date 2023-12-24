The Troubled Pasts Of Paris Hilton's Brothers Barron And Conrad
When it comes to Paris Hilton's siblings, her younger sister, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, is undoubtedly the first to come to mind. However, while Rothschild has always been the tamer of the two with a squeaky clean police record, the same can't quite be said for their younger brothers, Barron Hilton II and Conrad Hughes Hilton.
Paris' two brothers aren't public figures in quite the same way she and Rothschild are, but they're very close. Some may have noticed in recent years that Barron has been featured way more on Paris' social media, not to mention his appearances on "Paris in Love." As for Conrad, he still keeps things pretty much on the down low, bar an appearance at Paris' 2022 wedding to Carter Reum. However, that's not to say the names Barron and Conrad hadn't been in the press before then — they'd previously made headlines for some less savory endeavors.
Both Barron and Conrad have run into trouble with the law in the past. And, while Barron picked a less dangerous path soon after his only major misdeed (today he's in the family business, and growing a family with wife Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff), Conrad has had more than one run-in with the authorities. The most recent of those took place in 2017, and while Paris and Barron have had their own legal woes, Conrad's antics took things to a very different level.
Barron faced DUI-related charges
Barron Hilton II's brush with the law came in 2008, when he was 18 years old. CTV News reported at the time that he'd been arrested for driving while drunk, and on top of that, he was driving with a fake license. That was just the beginning. While driving over the limit, Barron also hit and injured a gas station employee. Adding to the drama, E! News reported that Barron's friends had to bail him out, after Rick and Kathy Hilton refused to do so (via UPI).
In the months and years to follow, Barron faced a number of consequences for his actions. For starters, in April of that year, CTV News reported that his driver's license was revoked for a year post-incident. He was also ordered to undergo alcohol education and placed under probation until 2011. Additionally, Barron was required to pay the man he'd hit, and a long, drawn-out court battle ensued. Per court documents, after paying an initial $3,215 just shy of a year after the incident, the man — Fernando Tellez — filed a civil case against Barron, requesting $4.6 million. They eventually settled for $3.5 million, though Tellez then requested a further $886,000 to cover his legal and accounting fees.
While Barron was ultimately not required to pay the additional fees, his 2008 antics certainly came at a price — and that's likely played a role in him opting to stick on the straight and narrow ever since.
Conrad has had a number of run-ins with the law
Conrad Hughes Hilton's list of past scandals stems back to 2014, when he was 20 years old. Aboard a British Airways flight, Conrad infamously screamed at crew and passengers alike throughout a journey from London to Los Angeles. Per GQ, one of his go-to comments was, "I will f***ing own anyone on this flight; they are f***ing peasants." Added to that was his assurance that his father would pay to cover up his behavior — and hints that he had done so in the past. Upon landing, Conrad was met by police and the FBI. The following year, he was sentenced to three years under probation — which, per E! News, he broke just one year in by repeatedly using drugs.
It's worth noting that while under probation for the plane incident, Conrad also ran into trouble for careless, dangerous driving that caused an accident, and was arrested for breaking into the home of his ex-girlfriend, who had a restraining order against him (via The Los Angeles Times). Conrad would go on to violate the restraining order a second time in 2017. Making matters worse, the same night, he also stole the car of his ex-girlfriend's dad.
After bizarre behavior in court, Conrad was sentenced to a psychiatric hospital, and the following year, placed on probation. At the time of writing, he hasn't had another brush with the authorities — here's hoping that continues to be the case.