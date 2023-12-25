A Look At Macaulay Culkin's Dating History

Macaulay Culkin may have skyrocketed to fame because of "Home Alone," but the actor is anything but alone. He is happily in love with former Disney star Brenda Song, with whom he shares two children. They have been an item since 2017, and from the looks of it, their relationship is built for the long haul, defying the fleeting nature of Hollywood romances.

But before Culkin got together with "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" alum, he had quite a tumultuous love life. His romantic past included a failed marriage and an almost decade-long relationship with an A-lister, both of which had been affected by his worldwide fame. Over the years, he's made conscious efforts to maintain a low profile, going through lengths just for a semblance of anonymity. "I'll take walks at two or four in the morning, because there's nobody out on the streets and it's easy for me to go unnoticed," he told Vulture.

Culkin's preference for privacy means that details about his dating history have been largely kept under wraps. But we did a little digging to learn more about his former relationships, including why he decided to get hitched when he was a teenager. Let's dive in!