The Real Reasons Honey Boo Boo Has No Relationship With Her Father

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, have captivated audiences with their rollercoaster of a relationship. Their exciting synergy as a mother-daughter duo on TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" paved the way for their very own spinoff show, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," catapulting their entire family into the spotlight. Despite having been involved in drama, it's pretty clear that Honey Boo Boo and Mama June share a profound connection. The same can't be said, however, with Honey Boo Boo and her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.

In July 2023, People reported that Sugar Bear had entered rehab to address substance abuse issues. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Honey Boo Boo's sister who had acted as her interim legal guardian, told the outlet that there was barely any type of contact between them even before he started rehab. "We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana," she said. "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations." He also failed to show up at Honey Boo Boo's graduation. "She hasn't spoken to him in a year now," Pumpkin added.

Out of all the sisters, Honey Boo Boo is Sugar Bear's sole biological child. But despite appearing close on TV, they have long been estranged. They don't speak much when the cameras stop rolling, and per Honey Boo Boo herself, Sugar Bear seems to only talk to her because he's obligated to, not because he wants to.

