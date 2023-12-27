The Real Reasons Honey Boo Boo Has No Relationship With Her Father
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her mother, June "Mama June" Shannon, have captivated audiences with their rollercoaster of a relationship. Their exciting synergy as a mother-daughter duo on TLC's "Toddlers and Tiaras" paved the way for their very own spinoff show, "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," catapulting their entire family into the spotlight. Despite having been involved in drama, it's pretty clear that Honey Boo Boo and Mama June share a profound connection. The same can't be said, however, with Honey Boo Boo and her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.
In July 2023, People reported that Sugar Bear had entered rehab to address substance abuse issues. Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, Honey Boo Boo's sister who had acted as her interim legal guardian, told the outlet that there was barely any type of contact between them even before he started rehab. "We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana," she said. "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations." He also failed to show up at Honey Boo Boo's graduation. "She hasn't spoken to him in a year now," Pumpkin added.
Out of all the sisters, Honey Boo Boo is Sugar Bear's sole biological child. But despite appearing close on TV, they have long been estranged. They don't speak much when the cameras stop rolling, and per Honey Boo Boo herself, Sugar Bear seems to only talk to her because he's obligated to, not because he wants to.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
Sugar Bear had been an absentee dad
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson had never been one to conceal the true nature of her relationship with her dad, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson. In an interview with People in 2018, she said that as much as she wished her father made more of an effort to bond with her, he never came through. "He calls me every once in a while," she shared. "He doesn't really call me that much, which is kind of sad because he's supposed to be my father and I think if he's my father, you should call me more."
What's more, Honey Boo Boo also said that Sugar Bear is not as great as he makes himself out to be in front of the cameras. The reality star revealed on the "Mama June: From Not to Hot" reunion special that her dad has got "anger management" issues that he needs to work out. "He puts on that face for TV to make him seem like he's the perfect guy, but when he's off camera and stuff, he's really not. And Mama just got tired of it, so Mama told him, you're going to have to start staying at hotels — you're not staying at our house no more," Honey Boo Boo explained (via Us Weekly).
She said that when Sugar Bear had moved on to his next girlfriend Jennifer Lamb (now his ex-wife), he became even more distant. "And then he found Jennifer, and he didn't come see me anymore," Honey Boo Boo said.
Honey Boo Boo has a sad theory behind Sugar Bear's lack of initiative
Neglecting to keep in touch is one thing, but Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson said that Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson would even sometimes make negative comments about her weight, straining their already fragile relationship even further. She told ET that he would repeatedly imply that she should shed some pounds, deepening the rift between them. "I was more mad of the point that he said, because I didn't get this shape from not eating," she admitted. "The other day, I was talking to him again and he said it again."
Ultimately, Honey Boo Boo thinks she figured out why her father had been treating her so horribly. Speaking with OK! Magazine, she said that it might have stemmed from her not being the son he had hoped for. "I feel like [he doesn't want to be part of my life] because I'm not a boy," she said. "When my mom [was pregnant and] told Sugar Bear that I was going to be a girl, he didn't want me. He was just like, 'I wanted a boy.' So now he's with Jennifer and Joseph is Jennifer's son, and he pays more attention to Joseph than he does me. And I feel like that's only because I'm a girl and he wanted a boy."
At this point, Honey Boo Boo appears to have come to terms with the reality that her father may not change his ways. If they were to mend their relationship, the responsibility lies squarely on Sugar Bear's shoulders.