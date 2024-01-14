A Deep Dive Into Niall Horan's Celeb-Packed Dating History

Niall Horan has quite a star-studded dating history. What else can you expect from a former One Direction member? Early in his career, the "Slow Hands" singer was coy when it came to speaking about his romantic life, but never denied that he was looking for love. In 2013, he told On Demand Entertainment, "I'm waiting for her to come around. Yeah, I don't know. It's the same with anyone, just waiting for the right person to stand in front of me." Being a member of one of the hottest boy bands to ever exist, girls were throwing themselves at the singer, but even though he admitted that he would date a fan, it seems that none of them were the right fit for Horan. Of course, that doesn't mean he hasn't had his fair share of romances.

From musicians to models to actors, Horan has dipped his foot in the dating pool. Surprisingly, he's still friends with several of his exes. In 2017, the musician spoke with Dan Wooten (via Teen Vogue), sharing, "They are friends of mine still, and it's not like I had a really long relationship or anything like that. I got plenty of years ahead of me for that stuff." The years since have brought Horan some romance, and we're breaking down the romantic connections the musician has had since being in the public eye.